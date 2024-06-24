WATCH: Venus and Serena Williams strut down the runway at Vogue World 2024; Maria Sharapova, Casper Ruud and girlfriend Maria dazzle at event in Paris

Venus and Serena Williams dazzled at this year's Vogue World in Paris, as they walked the runway. Maria Sharapova, Casper Ruud and his girlfriend Maria Galligani also attended the event.

The Vogue World in Paris took place on Sunday, June 23 it the iconic Place Vendome. This year, the fashion extravaganza featured a collaboration with youth athletic academies across France.

The Williams sisters, known for their fashion sense on and off the court, were the only ones among tennis players who walked the runway. Serena Williams stunned in a vibrant blue custom Off-White gown designed by Ib Kamara. The dress featured a sports jersey top paired with a silk georgette skirt. The dress was adorned with the bold graphic, “QUEEN OF QUEENS” on its white paneling.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams wore a striking Marine Serre ensemble made from repurposed tennis bags. Her red, black, and white dress featured body-contouring panels, piping, and embroidery from original tennis bags.

Watch the video of them walking the runway here:

Former World No.1 Maria Sharapova also attended the event, donning a white outfit with golden detailing by Schiaparelli. Additionally, Casper Ruud and his girlfriend Maria Galligani were also in attendance.

Venus Williams: "Lucky to have Serena Williams by my side for the most special moments throughout my career"

Venus Williams spoke about her passion for fashion In a recent interview with Vogue. The 43-year-old also spoke about the importance of looking her best on the tennis court.

“I’ve always had a love for fashion and throughout my tennis career, that affinity grew even more. I truly believe that in order to perform your best, you need to feel your best. Before a match, I always think [about] how I’ll feel in the clothes I wear, how I’ll move in them, how they’ll support me, et cetera. What you wear is so important in tennis,” Venus Williams said

The former World No. 1 also praised Marine Serre for designing the outfit she wore on the runway at the Vogue World. She also spoke highly of her sister Serena Williams, who also walked the runway at the event.

Venus Williams expressed her gratitude for having her sister by her side during many significant moments in her career.

“Marine absolutely killed the look. She really embodied femininity, athleticism, and chicness all in one. And most importantly, it makes me feel empowered and confident. Every time I get to work with my sister it’s always the best. I’ve been so lucky to have her by my side for the most special moments throughout my career,” she added

Prior to their appearance at the 2024 Vogue World Event in Paris, Venus and Serena Williams attended the Gucci Men's Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show which was a part of Milan Fashion Week.

Serena Williams' last doubles match in tennis came with her sister at the 2022 US Open. The two faced the Czech pair of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the opening round and lost 6-7, 4-6.

