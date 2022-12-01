Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian congratulates Arnold Schwarzenegger for completing a decade on Reddit

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams' husband and the co-founder of Reddit, is a huge Arnold Schwarzenegger fan and a close friend. The internet entrepreneur recently congratulated the 75-year-old actor on Twitter.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an active Reddit user, and he recently completed a decade on the social media platform. Alexis Ohanian honored the legendary actor on this special occasion.

Ohanian stated that the legendary actor has been a remarkable Redditor for the last ten years and that the Reddit community is delighted to have him as a member.

"Happy (slightly belated) 10 Year Cake Day @Schwarzenegger — you've been an amazing redditor for over a decade now and we're so glad to have you in the @reddit community for the last 10 years pumping folks up."

The official Reddit account on Twitter also created a post to honor the 75-year-old for this special day; the post read:

"Nothing says "power user" like 10 years on Reddit. Happy cake day and thanks for all your contributions, @Schwarzenegger!"

Subsequently, Arnold Schwarzenegger quote-tweeted the post and thanked Reddit for the conversations that have taken place on the social media platform over the past ten years.

"Thanks, @reddit, and most of all, thanks to all the Redditors. 10 years of fantastic conversations!"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and Olympia, their daughter, try out new methods for preparing pancakes

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia

Alexis Ohanian spent some quality time with his and Serena Williams' daughter Olympia over the weekend. They experimented with new pancake-making methods. Alexis and Olympia have a terrific connection, with Alexis once asserting that he solely cares about her opinion to The Information's Adam Brown.

The father and daughter pair could be seen preparing pancakes on a griddle in a video that Ohanian posted on Instagram on Sunday. Olympia displayed her creative talent by sketching images of strawberries, dogs, and butterflies in the pancakes. He ended the video by flipping a pancake and writing the word "Olympia" on it.

"I told y'all I'd be back with an upgrade! Got a non-stick pancake griddle and some squeeze bottles with super small tips for extra precision. I gotta work on the batter (should be thicker since I'm now doing this on a cold griddle and I don't want it to run) but we're in for a fun Sunday. Today was Experimental Pancake day - an unexpected bonus to doing it this way is Olympia Ohanian can easily draw with me because the griddle is off."

