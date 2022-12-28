Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian congratulates JJ Watt on his 'amazing' career

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian congratulated NFL star JJ Watt on his outstanding career.

Watt, who plays for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, revealed that his match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was his last home game.

JJ Watt took to his social media platforms to inform his fans that his son's first game seeing him was his final game in front of his home crowd in Arizona. He mentioned that his heart was full of 'gratitude'.

"Koa’s first-ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure," tweeted Watt.

Ohanian congratulated the Arizona Cardinals defender on his career after his final game against the Buccaneers, which they lost 19-16.

"Congrats on an amazing career @JJWatt," said Ohanian.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian predicts the end of NBA's monopoly on holidays in favor of NFL

Alexis Ohanian reacts during the Women's Singles Third Round match between Ajla Tomlijanovic and Serena Williams

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, in a series of tweets, gave his opinion on the NFL hosting its first-ever triple header on Christmas Day.

He predicted that the NFL's attempt may break the monopoly of the NBA on holiday season games for TV audiences.

"NBA always had Christmas Eve/Day on lock. Bold move by the NFL to show up and say they want some of that gravy, especially ruthless because this time of year, the NFL games matter a lot more in the season than the NBA games. Where's your attention? Prediction: over the next few years, the NFL is gonna stack this new Christmas Day Triple-Header with more marketing, better match-ups, etc," Ohanian said.

He mentioned that the NFL will have another triple header on Christmas next year and the year after that.

"I'm not sure what folks are missing... I'm saying the NFL is going to have another triple header next year on Christmas Day (Monday) and again in 2024 (Wednesday) etc. and turn it into a Branded Thing like they own Thanksgiving," Ohanian mentioned.

When a Twitter user pointed out that these triple-header games on Christmas may not be conducive in the future, Ohanian replied:

"There's gonna be a London team in the next few years, I just think they see it as mere scheduling problem and would flex around it," Serena Williams' husband Ohanian tweeted.

