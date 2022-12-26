Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian predicts end of NBA's monopoly on holiday audience with NFL hosting first ever Christmas Day triple-header

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has given his two cents on the National Football League (NFL) hosting its first ever Christmas Day triple-header in 2022, stating that he sees it as the league's attempt at breaking the National Basketball Association's (NBA) monopoly on TV audience during the holiday.

On Sunday, the NFL saw the Green Bay Packers taking on the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos locking horns with the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against the Arizona Cardinals -- the first time three matches are scheduled for December 25 in the history of the league.

Ohanian, no stranger to the world of American sports considering he is a part-time owner of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Angel FC, reckons it is a "bold move" by the NFL to break the NBA's hold on Christmas.

It is mainly because the entrepreneur considers NFL games during this time of the season to be more important than NBA games, meaning fans will be more ready to switch to watching football than basketball.

"NBA always had Christmas Eve/Day on lock. Bold move by the NFL to show up and say they wants some of that gravy, especially ruthless because this time of year, the NFL games matter a lot more in the season than the NBA games. Where's your attention?" he tweeted.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian NBA always had Christmas Eve/Day on lock. Bold move by the NFL to show up and say they wants some of that gravy, especially ruthless because this time of year, the NFL games matter a lot more in the season than the NBA games. Where's your attention? NBA always had Christmas Eve/Day on lock. Bold move by the NFL to show up and say they wants some of that gravy, especially ruthless because this time of year, the NFL games matter a lot more in the season than the NBA games. Where's your attention?

Alexis Ohanian went on to predict that the NFL will follow the same move in the coming years, with better marketing and match-ups to appeal to fans.

"Prediction: over the next few years, the NFL is gonna stack this new Christmas Day Triple-Header with more marketing, better match-ups, etc," he said.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian Prediction: over the next few years, the NFL is gonna stack this new Christmas Day Triple-Header with more marketing, better match-ups, etc. Prediction: over the next few years, the NFL is gonna stack this new Christmas Day Triple-Header with more marketing, better match-ups, etc.

With the NFL already having a monopoly on the Thanksgiving TV audience, Serena Williams' husband expects the same behavior to slowly extend to Christmas Day, a plan he considers obvious, unlike most people.

"I'm not sure what folks are missing... I'm saying the NFL is going to have another triple header next year on Christmas Day (Monday) and again in 2024 (Wednesday) etc. and turn it into a Branded Thing like they own Thanksgiving," Ohanian said.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian @incredulicious I'm not sure what folks are missing... I'm saying the NFL is going to have another triple header next year on Christmas Day (Monday) and again in 2024 (Wednesday) etc. and turn it into a Branded Thing like they own Thanksgiving. @incredulicious I'm not sure what folks are missing... I'm saying the NFL is going to have another triple header next year on Christmas Day (Monday) and again in 2024 (Wednesday) etc. and turn it into a Branded Thing like they own Thanksgiving.

"They see it as mere scheduling problem" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian doubles down on NFL's plan to capture Christmas Day audience

Racing Louisville FC v Angel City FC

When one user on Twitter pointed out that this time of the year would not be conducive to such multiple-header games in the future, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian dismissed the idea, stating that the idea of the NFL International Series says otherwise.

Ohanian, in fact, is of the opinion that the league will find a way to work around what he sees as a mere scheduling issue and continue to attack the NBA and its hold on fans during the important Christmas season.

"There's gonna be a London team in the next few years, I just think they see it as mere scheduling problem and would flex around it," Serena Williams' husband Ohanian tweeted.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian @RyRoTaco @incredulicious There's gonna be a London team in the next few years, I just think they see it as mere scheduling problem and would flex around it. @RyRoTaco @incredulicious There's gonna be a London team in the next few years, I just think they see it as mere scheduling problem and would flex around it.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes