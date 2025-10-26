Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian crowns their daughter Olympia as a 'grandprincess' after American legend earns royal Spanish honor

Serena Williams was recently awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports in Spain. However, the royal reference will not be limited to her, as even her daughter Olympia will get to enjoy being called &quot;grandprincess,&quot; according to the 23-time Grand Slam champion's husband, Alexis Ohanian.On Saturday, days after Williams was awarded the honor, the Reddit co-founder provided a tongue-in-cheek commentary, referencing the concept of royalty in his family dynamic. He wrote on X:&quot;If my wife is now a Spanish princess, does that make our daughter a &quot;grandprincess?&quot; How does that work? 🥰 I've already told Olympia she's a &quot;grandprincess,&quot; so I guess it's gonna have to become a thing, even if it's not a thing.&quot;Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are parents to Olympia and Adira. Olympia, the older daughter, was born in 2017, while Adira was born in August 2023.Serena Williams' gratitude filled post receives &quot;Princess&quot; treatment from Alexis OhanianOn Friday, Serena Williams shared several photos in different poses wearing a chic red outfit. In the caption, she shared her gratitude upon being named the recipient of the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports in Northern Spain. She captioned the post:&quot;Feeling deeply honored to receive the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports in Northern Spain. This award has been presented to so many remarkable individuals over the years, and to be recognized as part of that legacy is truly humbling. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on and off the court.&quot;Under the comments section, Alexis Ohanian gave her a royal reference. He wrote:&quot;Officially a princess!!! You deserve it all&quot;Williams also talked about receiving the honor with Spanish media, sharing what the award means to her. She said (via Diario AS):&quot;I knew about this award from when Meryl Streep won it . 'How beautiful,' I thought. It's a great honor to be recognized because I never imagined I'd be here one day.&quot;She also paid tribute to her father’s role in her career, adding:&quot;My father is the main reason we play tennis. He intended it that way for my sister and me, to enjoy a better life than he had. We took it very seriously, we worked hard, and we paid close attention to everything he said.&quot;Serena Williams is not only known for her extraordinary tennis career but also for his voice for equal pay in sports and women's empowerment. Those were the key reasons that made her deserving of the award.