Serena Williams turns up the glamor in chic red gown, husband Alexis Ohanian reacts as she becomes 'a princess' after receiving major honor in Spain

Serena Williams was honored with the 2025 Princesa De Asturia award for Sports. The ceremony took place on Friday, October 24 in Oviedo, Spain where the 23-time Grand Slam champion was celebrated for her decades-long decorated career before she hung up her racket in 2022. Her husband Alexis Ohanian who could not be present for the ceremony cheered for Williams via an online message.The former World No. 1 posted a carousel of 5 pictures on Instagram where she posed for the camera in a hallway. She can be seen wearing a one-shoulder elegant red dress bunched in layers on the side paired with pointed-toe red pumps in the pictures. &quot;Feeling deeply honored to receive the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports in Northern Spain. This award has been presented to so many remarkable individuals over the years, and to be recognized as part of that legacy is truly humbling. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on and off the court,&quot; Williams wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlexis Ohanian reacted to the post to express his sentiments on his wife receiving the honor and wrote:&quot;Officially a princess!! You deserve it all.&quot;Screengrab from Serena Williams' Instagram @serenawilliamsWilliams joined members of the Spanish Royal family including Queen Letizia and daughters Leonor, Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía of Spain along with other honorees onstage at the ceremony.Serena Williams &quot;huge fan&quot; of Carlos Alcaraz, open to the possibility of Spaniard crossing Novak Djokovic's Slam recordSerena Williams at the 2025 Princess of Asturias Awards in Spain. Image: GettyWhile in Spain to receive the 2025 Princesa De Asturia award for Sports, Serena Williams gave an interview to ABC Sports where she admitted to being a &quot;huge&quot; Carlos Alcaraz fan.&quot;Alcaraz is doing incredible things. I'm a huge fan of Alcaraz. I always call him when he plays, to cheer him on,&quot; she said.When asked if the Spaniard could potentially surpass Novak Djokovic's record of 24 Grand Slams, Williams did not discount the possibility.&quot;At this point, anything is possible,&quot; Serena Williams added. &quot;When Federer started, no one thought he could surpass Sampras, and he did. Then Rafa did the same, and then Djokovic. Carlos is very young, he has great rivals, but of course it's possible. Records are there to be broken.&quot;Williams is no stranger to breaking records herself. Just a step behind Djokovic with 23 Grand Slams, she is the only player male or female with a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles. Serena and Venus Williams are also the only four-time tennis Olympic gold medallist.