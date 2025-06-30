Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian & daughters Olympia and Adira hype up women's sports in adorable London getaway

Serena Williams changed the history of women's tennis forever, and her family honored the legacy women have left on sports in the cutest way possible. Alexis Ohanian, the WTA legend's husband, was seen with his daughters at the House of Women's Sport in London. Ohanian uploaded several images across different social media accounts. Fans from all over the world were able to see how Williams' husband continued to honor what women have achieved in different sports through his visit to the shop.

The House of Women's Sport was recently opened by Style Of Our Own. The store is located at 245 Regent Street, after it was inagurated earlier this month. The target of this business is to allow customers to purchase innovative and independent sports brands, which are usually mainly available online. The location will bring the items that were only seen on websites and apps to the people.

"London morning with my girls. Also stopped by the women’s sports store pop-up—Up The Chels!" - Alexis Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

Alexis Ohanian continues to be supportive towards his wife, Serena Williams, after a recent controversy regarding the internet entrepeneur. Ohanian used an artifical intelligence software in recent weeks, allowing the program to animate an old photograph of him and his late mother. While the entrepeneur attempted to create new memories with the photo, fans on the internet provided him with advice regarding the use of artifical intelligence and the consequences it has on people's mental health. Nevertheless, Ohanian felt confident about what he was doing and how it made him feel.

Serena Williams' Tennis Legacy

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' family spent some time at the shop to honor the legacy of women in sports. It shouldn't come as a surprise, considering how the retired American changed the landscape of women's tennis forever. Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles in Singles. It would be hard for any rising star from the present day, including Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, to beat the record established by the American.

The last tournament Williams entered in her career was the 2022 edition of the US Open. The tennis legend lost in the third round of the event against Ajla Tomljanović, bringing an unforgettable trajectory in professional tennis to a close. After leaving the tennis courts in the rearview mirror, Serena Williams has dedicated her time to multiple businesses and her family. Almost three years after the American retired from tennis, it's inspiring to see her family celebrating the legacy of women in sports.

