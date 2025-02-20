Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 2-word reaction to Flau'jae Jackson firing back at her critics with inspiring message

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared a positive two-word reaction to Lousiana State University (referred to as LSU hereon) basketball player Flau'jae Jackson's powerful message hitting back at her critics. Jackson shared her struggles with being under the constant scrutiny of the public and coping with the same.

Jackson, also a talented rapper, was candid about feeling 'heavy' due to a large burden of expectations and judgment. However, she is hell-bent on breaking barriers of opinions and moving forward at her own pace by having a monopoly over her decisions.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian was inspired by this message and took to his Instagram to reshare her post on his stories. He has always supported the upliftment of women and motivated the rising star for her future endeavors

"Keep going @flaujae," he wrote.

The 21-year-old is a junior at LSU and played a pivotal role in its first national championships in 2023 and signed a NIL deal worth $1.5 million (via On3) with Unrivaled last year.

Ohanian is often seen supporting female athletes and is also a staunch believer in providing women in sports more visibility than they are given. He made a multi-year donation to his alma mater, The University of Virginia (referred to as UVA hereon), to provide more opportunities to female basketball players.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian provided UVA with a 'multi-year transformational gift'

Serena Williams at a game with husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have always looked for ways to better the condition of women in sports. As an act in that direction, Ohanian last year donated to UVA in their women's basketball program so that more women could be involved in the sport without thinking about the monetary constraints.

"You see today's women's athletes are hungry, they're motivated. People are realizing why women's sports are so compelling and worth investment. It makes business sense," he said (via ESPN).

The tech mogul and Serena Williams have also invested in the NWSL team Angel City FC, which became the tournament's most valuable franchise earlier this year. He also started his passion project, Athlos, the first-of-its-kind all-women's track and field meet.

The event saw immense success due to the largest prize purse offered in the sport. The couple always look for ways to make the world a better place for their daughters, Olympia and Adira.

