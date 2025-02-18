Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives 2-word verdict after UVA basketball's Kymora Johnson's remarkable achievement

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gave a shoutout to the University of Virginia (referred to as UVA hereon) Women's basketball player Kymora Johnson for her recent stellar performance. In their last game against the Pittsburg Panthers, Johnson became the second woman in the history of the Virginia Cavaliers to score a triple-double.

Ad

Ohanian who had made a 'multi-year transformational' donation to the women's basketball program of his alma mater UVA, rejoiced at this achievement by Johnson. She registered 20 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds throughout the game giving the Virginia Cavaliers a 67-80 win.

The Reddit co-founder took to his Instagram stories to share the news with his followers and express his delight at this feat. Johnson became the first in over 30 years to score a triple-double after Dawn Staley in 1991.

Ad

Trending

"She's special @kymorajohnson @uvawomenshooops," he wrote on his IG story.

Screenshots via @alexisohanian on Instagram

Even though the amount was undisclosed, the donation by Alexis Ohanian to the school has led to a larger participation in the program from female athletes without worrying about the finances. Ohanian who graduated from UVA in 2005, shared his vision with this investment.

Ad

"It's time to bring the nation's best hoops talent to Charlottesville and win some championships in the next four years," he said (via @uvawomenshoops on Instagram).

The tech mogul has always been a staunch supporter of women's sports and has invested in its upliftment on multiple occasions.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian backs women's sports with new ventures

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at the ATL v LA Game - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian looks to change the sporting landscape by involving more women in athletics. He has made significant investments in multiple fields of sports to do so.

Ad

He and his wife Serena Williams became the owners of the NWSL (National Women Soccer League) team Angel City FC. The entrepreneur also made stalwart funding for his passion project Athlos, an all-women's track and field meet with the largest prize purse in the sport.

He took to X to share the news of the venture gaining traction in the sporting world.

"Work to do! I'm not mad—because I know how much worse this looked just 4 years ago—just motivated. I know our investments are working because of the momentum: look at how much track prize money has gone up since we announced @athlos less than a year ago. Job's not finished," he posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

However, he also indicated that their job was not yet done.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas