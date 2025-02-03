  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word reaction after UVA women's basketball team edges past Syracuse in away thriller

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word reaction after UVA women's basketball team edges past Syracuse in away thriller

By Geoff Poundes
Modified Feb 03, 2025 18:05 GMT
Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty
Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty

Entrepreneur and Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has taken to social media to congratulate the University of Virginia (UVA) women's basketball team following their win over Syracuse Orange. UVA ended a four-game losing streak on Sunday, beating Syracuse Orange 70-67 at the JMA Wireless Dome in New York.

Ohanian, the spouse of the 23 Major singles winner, has a vested interest in the UVA women's basketball program, and a general enthusiasm for women's basketball. Ohanian, who according to Celebrity Net Worth is worth some $150 million, has invested in several sporting ventures, including UVA.

After the 'Hoos registered their fourth win of the season, Ohanian responded to the Virginia Women's Basketball's "HOOS WIN" post on X (formerly Twitter) with his three-word salute:

also-read-trending Trending
"Great Road Dub, Ladies!!"

UVA had endured a disappointing stretch of narrow losses in the season, so the Syracuse victory was a much-needed shot in the arm for the ’Hoos. They earned only their fourth conference win of the season and improved their overall record to 12-11.

Alexis Ohanian and his wife Serena Williams are investors in several sporting ventures

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty&quot; - Street Sightings - Source: Getty
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings - Source: Getty

Ohanian has donated heavily to the University of Virginia (UVA) women's basketball team. The amount of his investment hasn't been revealed, but he made a multi-year donation to the team, reportedly the largest in the program's history. He has reportedly suggested that he will continue to support the women's game.

The Armenian-American businessman expressed his desire to improve women's college basketball and bring top talent to Charlottesville (as quoted by 29News):

“I'm feeling the energy, a loud, excited arena. UVA women’s basketball has such an amazing legacy. With one door closing with Tony Bennett and the great work he did here, I felt this door open for the women’s program.I said what will it take to be able to bring home a championship in the next few years."

Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and once touted by Forbes as the "Mayor of the Internet" has sporting interests beyond tennis and basketball. Together with his wife, he is also the principal owner of Angel City FC, while Serena Williams holds a minority stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

The couple are also major investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's fledgling TGL venture. They co-own the Los Angeles Golf Club, one of the six teams competing in the event and featuring Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, and Justin Rose alongside Tommy Fleetwood; other owners include sister Venus Williams, Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Morgan, and Michelle Wie West.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी