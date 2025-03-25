Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 4-word reaction to college basketball star Paige Bueckers impressing in her last home fixture

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, has shared his admiration for UConn Huskies basketball star Paige Bueckers. Ohanian, a long-time basketball fan and champion of women's sports generally in the US, watched the Huskies' Point Guard seal a 91-57 victory over South Dakota State in her last ever game at Gampel Pavilion.

Ad

Bueckers, a three-time Big East Player of the Year, scored a career-equalling high of 34 points, finishing the game with three rebounds, four assists, four steals and no turnovers. 23-year-old Bueckers received a much-deserved standing ovation at the end of the game.

Watching on was 23-time Major winner Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian. The Reddit founder and serial entrepreneur responded to the X account of Bleacher Report, which shared Buecker's extraordinary stats:

Ad

Trending

"Paige Bueckers BALLED OUT in her final home game at UConn: 34 PTS (T-career-high); 14-21 FG; 4STL | 4AST. WELL DESERVED STANDING O"

Ohanian added his brief, four-word appreciation on his X account:

"Big @paigebueckers1 fan here."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohanian, who was once touted as the "Mayor of the Internet" by Forbes, has several business ventures under his wing. His Seven Seven Six venture capital firm invests in tech, IT and social media. However, the Armenian is chiefly interested in sports, particularly in furthering the cause of women's sports.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams are major supporters of female sports, inspired by their two daughters

2022 US Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Ohanian and Serena Williams are major investors in sports, with women's basketball high on their list of priorities. The couple's inspiration is their 7-year-old daughter, Olympia, who is showing signs of athletic prowess. In 2024, Ohanian donated an undisclosed sum to the University of Virginia (UVA) women's basketball team and committed to future contributions to the basketball program.

Ad

At last week's Forbes 30/50 Summit, Ohanian was asked about his passion for women's sport and the financial implications of investing in it. Ohanian admitted that friends and business associates had at first advised against it, as reported by msn.com:

“Investing in women’s professional sports was unthinkable five years ago. I had so many random people on the internet, and other investors who I respected - they all told me I was going to lose all my money - it would never work, and I’m very happy to prove them wrong.”

Paige Buecker is almost certainly heading for the WNBA as the No.1 overall draft pick. That will almost certainly land her a spot with the Dallas Wings. Alexis Ohanian will be watching her career closely, as the Armenian continues to lend his support to the women's game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas