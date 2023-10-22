Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently went on their first night out since the birth of their second child, a daughter named Adira River Ohanian.

Williams and Ohanian married each other in November 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The power couple welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the same year.

The tennis legend and the tech entrepreneur got pregnant again and announced the news during the 2023 Met Gala. Ohanian then took to Instagram on August 22 to share the news of the birth of their second daughter, Adira.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been very busy lately, taking care of their newborn. However, they managed to take a break and went to the opening of Casadonna, a new Italian waterfront restaurant in Miami, on Friday (October 20). World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Wozniacki, and Victoria Beckham joined them, among others.

Ohanian took to Instagram and posted:

"Mom & Dad's first night out since @adiraohanian blessed us. Thanks @davidgrutman and congrats on what will surely be another tremendous success in Casadonna!"

"@olympiaohanian had ballet today so Seattle wasn't in the cards this weekend but you better believe I was watching @weareangelcity playoff match on my phone," he added.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares valuable parenting advice he received from Barack Obama

Serena Williams pictured with her husband and first-born daughter Olympia

In an interview with E! News, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recalled the valuable parenting advice he received from former US President Barack Obama about the importance of being a good role model for his daughter.

He said:

"The man you are to your wife is man that your daughter is going to see and come to expect. So, remember every time you're with your wife, you are role modeling that behavior not just for your daughter but for whoever she's going to get to know in her later life."

Ohanian also discussed his relationship with the 23-time Grand Slam champion and how she impacts him.

"Having someone as special as Serena [Williams] as a partner is a consistent reminder of self-improvement. I knew I have found someone I was going to spend the rest of my life with because she was someone who I knew I would never outgrow," he said.

Serena Williams retired from tennis after taking part in the 2022 US Open, where she was eliminated in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic. The American also competed in doubles with her big sister, Venus Williams at Flushing Meadows, and got knocked out in the opening round itself.

