Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares adorable moment with daughter Olympia as 6-year-old tries to draw a mustache on him

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared an adorable moment with their daughter Olympia. The six-year-old tried to draw a mustache on his face but could not do it, and Alexis subsequently celebrated his small victory.

Williams and Ohanian met each other in 2015 in Italy, and in December 2016 the Reddit co-founder proposed to the American tennis star. The pair were blessed with daughter Olympia in September 2017 and they tied the knot a few months later in November.

The pair regularly post about their family moments on social media. On Wednesday, June 12, Ohanian took to his Instagram stories to share how Olympia was trying to draw a mustache with a marker on his face. The 41-year-old already had a stubble and it was difficult for Olympia to draw another on top of it.

Ohanian celebrated and said, "(You've been) Thwarted by my skin."

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram Story (Instagram @alexisohanian)

Olympia went on to attempt drawing on the phone camera instead and Ohanian hilariously stopped her from doing that.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared how he was overwhelmed when he first held Olympia

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently talked about how he felt overwhelmed with emotion when he first held daughter Olympia, his first child.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open.

During a recent edition of his podcast, "Business Dad," he said:

“I remember the first time I held Olympia, who was my firstborn. And it just, I don’t know how to describe it. It was an overwhelming feeling of emotions, of pride, of joy, of - of all that, literally every emotion I could have imagined feeling I felt in a singular moment.”

The Reddit CEO even took to X earlier to explain how many fathers lose out on precious moments with their children because they are always at work. He wrote:

“You don’t know what kind of dad you’re gonna be until the big day comes, but then it hits you the moment you hold your legacy for the first time. No matter what career accolades I achieve, fatherhood will be the best thing I ever do.”

The couple is now parents to two daughters. Williams revealed ahead of the 2023 Met Gala that she was pregnant for a second time. The 23-time Major winner gave birth to their daughter Adira River in August 2023.

