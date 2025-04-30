Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian evaluates $50M-worth LA Lakers coach, questions if he has it too 'easy' with LeBron James & Luka Doncic

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently assessed LA Lakers' $50 million-worth coach (as per Celebrity Net Worth), JJ Redick. Ohanian questioned if Redick's job has been made simpler by having the iconic duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic on his side. The Lakers currently trail the Minnesota Timberwolves 1-3 ahead of Game 5 in the NBA Playoffs Round 1.

Ohanian, one of the co-founders of Reddit, has been enjoying NBA games on livestreaming service Playback, which allows viewers to communicate through video chat in real time. Recently, the 42-year-old had a discussion about Redick on the platform with CBS Sports' Ashley Nicole Moss.

During the discussion, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wondered how JJ Redick would have fared as the head coach of the Washington Wizards.

"Could you have put JJ in Washington and gotten not the same results, but like, could you have seen that same impact you think he's doing on easy mode though, because it's LeBron now?," Ohanian asked.

Ashley Nicole Moss replied:

"Because I mean, if you look at the Lakers, outside of LeBron and Luka, what's left? And this is no shade to Austin Reaves."

Alexis Ohanian came up with a brief response of his own to laud Reaves.

"The best number three in the league," Ohanian added.

Moss and Ohanian both added to the argument by touching on Redick playing Luka Doncic in defense.

"This is no shade. I want to really be realistic here, like Rui Hachimura, those guys, they're not consistent enough to really be reliable enough. We're talkin about, JJ Redick has, I mean, he had Luka playing defense at one point. That alone is like...," Moss said.

"It's a sign he's on to some," Ohanian replied.

Watch the exchange between Ohanian and Moss by expanding the X (formerly Twitter) link below:

Earlier this month, Ohanian reacted to the Lakers' dominant win over Oklahoma City Thunder.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian delivered brief reaction to LeBron James and Luka Doncic leading LA Lakers to victory against Oklahoma City Thunder

Alexis Ohanian (left) and Serena Williams (right) (Source: Getty)

LeBron James scored a season-high 22 three-pointers in the Lakers' game against Oklahoma City Thunder in early April this year. Luka Doncic got in on the act too, posting 30 points as the Lakers registered a 126-99 win. Impressed by James and Doncic's efforts, Ohanian took to X and expressed his amazement.

"Whoa," Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian married the legendary Serena Williams in 2017. The power couple are parents to two daughters; Olympia (born in 2017) and Adira River (born in 2023).

