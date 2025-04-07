Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian issues 1-word reaction to LeBron James-led Lakers' record-breaking win

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams's husband, has praised the Los Angeles Lakers after their latest record-breaking win. Reddit founder Ohanian is a huge basketball fan and has invested heavily in the women's game. Unsurprisingly, given his wife's standing in the world of sports, Ohanian supports several sporting ventures.

The Lakers, led by Lebron James, scored 22 three-pointers in their victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, a new season-high and tying their franchise record. Luka Doncic posted 30 points as the Lakers ran away with a 126-99 win. Both Austin Reeves and Doncic scored more than four three-pointers.

X (formerly Twitter) user DTLF was excited by the Lakers' performance and posted footage of the game alongside an enthusiastic message: "LAKERS CAME TO PLAY BABY!!!" Ohanian was quick to add his one-word caption, simply:

"Whoa."

The Lakers have now won four of their last five. The two teams play again this Thursday, with the Lakers favored to make it five out of six.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have invested heavily in women's basketball

Alexis Ohanian Featured Session: Empowering the Next Generation to Build a Better Future - 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals - Source: Getty

In December 2024, the University of Virginia (UVA) women's basketball team announced that entrepreneur Ohanian had gifted the college a "multi-year transformational" sum of money to invest in their basketball program. Reportedly, the investment was the largest in the program's history.

Ohanian, who is also the owner of the women's soccer team Angel City, is committed to women's sports for the long term, and commented, as reported by espn.co.uk:

"Starting Angel City and seeing the wave of investment in women's sports really has been inspiring. Women's basketball has popped up constantly on my radar, and lots of folks have been asking me about it. It's my alma mater. I am in New York a lot for work and I live in Florida, so Charlottesville is an easy stop in between, so I'll be catching quite a few games."

Ohanian was once touted by Forbes as the "Mayor of the Internet". His venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, invests in several different business sectors, but sports remains at the top of his agenda. Also, Serena Williams holds a minority stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, and the couple is also principal investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's revolutionary TGL venture.

Ohanian has yet to become financially involved in men's basketball. His response to the Lakers' victory suggests that might change in the future.

