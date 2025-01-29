Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian exults after seeing Tiger Woods-backed TGL get praise for adding value to golf world

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian expressed joy after witnessing Tiger Woods-backed TGL receiving praise for adding value to the golf world. The Tomorrow's Golf League, a venture formed in partnership with the PGA Tour, commenced its inaugural season on January 7, 2025.

Ohanian co-owns one of the six founding teams, the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), alongside Serena Williams, Venus Williams and others. The league has been gaining traction among American fans with the involvement of professional golfers Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy increasing the hype.

A report by golf journalist Daniel Rapaport expounded on the rising popularity of the league in the country. He reflected on how the league added a "fun" aspect to the sport.

"In golf these days everyone's quick to anoint something as THE FUTURE or poo-poo it as HORRIBLE. It's exhausting. TGL never tried to supplant 72-hole stroke play. It's a fun, new thing on weekday nights. Our sport is better with it now in the mix," the report said.

TGL Media Relations Manager Samantha Marks posted the report on social media to which Ohanian wrote:

"LOVE this take"

TGL, initially announced by co-founders Woods, Mcllroy, and Mike McCarley in 2022, was supposed to launch in 2024. However, with the host venue under construction getting damaged by a power failure, the commencement was postponed to this year.

Despite the early setback, the league churned out decent TV ratings in its opening two weeks. Although the third week saw a 32% dip in viewership, the match between Woods and Mcllroy recovered the numbers to some extent. The league is now averaging 874,000 views after four weeks on ESPN.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on his LAGC: "This city embodies intersection of sports, technology, and entertainment"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at the Sportico's Invest in Sports event (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reflected on representing the Los Angeles community through his TGL team. The Reddit co-founder labeled LA as the "perfect home" for his club, citing the city as an "ideal backdrop" for the sport and its fans.

"Los Angeles is the perfect home for our TGL team. This city embodies the intersection of sports, technology, and entertainment, making it an ideal backdrop for the innovation and excitement we aim to bring to the world of golf and its fans," Ohanian said (via TGLGolf.com).

The LAGC kicked off its campaign with a resounding 12-1 win over Jupiter Links Golf Club on Tuesday, January 14. They will next face Boston Common Golf on February 4.

This is not Ohanian's first venture in sports representing Los Angeles. The American entrepreneur is also a founding investor of the LA-based NWSL team Angel City FC, which finished 12th in the league table last season.

