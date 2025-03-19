Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian feels "lucky" as daughter Olympia puts her heart and soul into baking him special treats

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took pride in his daughter, Olympia, baking pastries with their family's farm-grown strawberries. He often posts timelapse videos of pancake-making but his daughter has seemingly taken up his role in the kitchen.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams share two daughters, Alexis Olympia Ohanian and Adira. While Adira is still in her early toddler stage, the elder one often shares moments with her parents, be it attending events or helping out with household chores.

The Reddit co-founder is a regular in making designer pancakes for his kids' breakfast. He records himself in time-lapse and posts on his social media. Recently, the tables turned as his elder daughter took charge of the kitchen, baking delectable pastries with their farm-grown strawberries.

He posted the video and the photos of the result on his X account (formerly Twitter), expressing pride in his little one.

"Strawberries from the farm and a daughter who loves to bake—how lucky am I??? Big fella needs to live in the gym."

Olympia recently took the griddle from her father to take up pancake-making duties as well. She made the parts of a burger with the batter, cooked and assembled to serve delicious-looking dessert burgers to her sister, Adira.

"Jr was working that griddle this morning! #PapaPancakes about to be OlympiaPancakes — what a great big sister," Serena Williams' husband wrote in the post.

Serena Williams once revealed her firstborn has a special place in her heart since she won the Australian Open after finding out about her pregnancy. During childbirth, the 23-time Grand Slam title winner's heart rate plummeted and Olympia had to be delivered in an emergency cesarean section.

Serena Williams' husband once revealed that he had to give up the taste of the pancakes for the sake of art

Ohanian and Olympia at the Celebrities Attend The 2022 US Open Tennis Championships - (Source: Getty)

The tech mogul has made pancakes an everyday plate in their household. Especially Ohanian's daughter Olympia requests him to design her favorite Disney characters. However, he admitted that the taste of batter had to be compromised to ace the art while hilariously sharing that his daughter was unaware that the delicacy was supposed to taste any different.

"With pancakes, they taste okay. They are not the best possible tasting. Why? Part it's the consistency. To make them in the squeeze bottle, to make the art I want them to make, they can't be too fluffy," the Reddit co-founder said.

He added:

"Because as they expand, they start to distort the image. So basically the pancake batter that I make doesn't taste great. It tastes fine but Olympia doesn't know any better. She just thinks that's what pancakes look and taste like."

Ohanian has made headlines with his advocacy for women's sports. He invested in the NWSL club, Angel City FC, and Seven Seven Six which hosted a women-only track event for the first time in 2024.

