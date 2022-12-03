Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was warmed by South Korea's dramatic comeback win against Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ohanian has been keeping a keen eye on the proceedings of the Qatar World Cup and was supporting Germany at the event as his mother is German. Despite his favorite team's early exit, he was delighted to appreciate the drama that unfolded on Friday.

South Korea needed a win against heavyweights Portugal to qualify for the Round of 16. The match, which remained locked at 1-1 in regular time, came alive in extra time when the Koreans scored a late goal to take all three points from the match, helping them pip Uruguay to the final qualification spot in the group.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to acknowledge South Korea for the win and said that such dramatic scenes were a "beautiful consolation" following Germany's exit.

"I am crushed that Germany is out, but scenes like this are a beautiful consolation. Congrats @Sonny7 (Heung-min Son) + SK," he wrote in his tweet.

South Korea will take on title favorites Brazil in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on December 6.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian congratulates USA following FIFA World Cup Round of 16 qualification

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian also congratulated Team USA after they qualified for the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

USA failed to win their first two matches in the group stage, drawing 1-1 with Wales and 0-0 with England. Needing to register a win against Iran in their final group-stage match to remain in the competition, they took the lead in the first half through Chelsea star Christian Pulisic. They remained solid at the back, kept Iran at bay and held on to the lead until the final whistle to take all three points and progress to the next round.

Ohanian shared his delight at his home team's win at the World Cup on social media on Wednesday.

"Congrats @USMNT," the 39-year-old wrote in his tweet.

The Americans have now qualified for the Round of 16 for the first time since 2002 and will face the Netherlands next on Saturday.

