Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian firmly snaps back at troll questioning his tech entrepreneur credentials

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, firmly clapped back at a troll who tried to discredit his tech entrepreneurial credentials. The University of Virginia alum is best known for co-founding Reddit with his mates.

Ohanian has a strong presence on social media, including X and Instagram. He frequently shares posts about founders and gives advice on how to work in the prevailing markets.

Recently, the 42-year-old shared a post on X about how this is a good time to build tech companies. Citing the advancement of AI and the ease of working through it, Ohanian claimed he had "never seen a better time to start something."

In the comments of his post, a troll questioned his credentials, writing:

"You have never built any tech company on your own"

Ohanian responded:

"Cope harder"

Serena Williams married Alexis Ohanian in November 2017, shortly after their daughter Olympia was born in September. Williams faced serious birth complications but returned to the court soon after. She retired following the 2022 US Open. In August 2023, they welcomed their second daughter, Adira.

Since then, both Williams and Ohanian have thrived in their respective careers. Williams, a venture capitalist through Serena Ventures, collaborates with her husband in investing.

Ohanian, meanwhile, has founded Initialized Capital and Seven Seven Six, building a formidable presence in tech and early-stage investing.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals 'biggest secret' about creating billion-dollar companies from personal experience

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at the TGL presented by SoFi - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed the "biggest secret" he has learned about creating 'billion-dollar companies' in his decades of experience.

"The biggest secret I've learned about creating billion-dollar companies is that the best ideas look like bad ideas at first. If everyone agrees with you, you’re too late," Ohanian wrote on X.

Ohanian co‑founded Reddit in June 2005 alongside college roommate Steve Huffman. The social media platform became one of the most used in the world. However, in 2020, Ohanian stepped down from the board, urging that a Black candidate fill his seat to promote diversity and equality.

Since leaving Reddit, Ohanian has worked on several investment platforms. He co‑founded Initialized Capital in 2011, which backed early-stage successes like Coinbase and Instacart. In 2020, he launched Seven Seven Six (776), a venture firm described as a “technology company that deploys venture capital,” now managing nearly $1 billion in assets.

