Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian can't get enough of their daughter Olympia's heartening act; says he's "living the dream"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently gave a glimpse into his morning routine with his daughter Olympia. He was on cloud nine after the seven-year-old served him a delicious breakfast, which included scrambled eggs, pancakes, and more.

On Friday, the Reddit co-owner shared how his daughter prepared breakfast for him. He revealed a customized menu created by Olympia under the name Olympia Cafe, which included a three-course meal and dessert.

"She made me breakfast this morning, I'm so lucky," he captioned the Story.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares an update about daughter Olympia - @AlexisOhanian Instagram

He later shared the same on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. When one of his acquaintances reacted to his post, the American mentioned how Olympia had specially made breakfast for him.

"She made for me today! Living the dream," Alexis Ohanian said.

While Williams is known for her splendid tennis career, Ohanian is an American investor and entrepreneur. Apart from co-founding Reddit, he also started a venture capital firm called Initialized Capital. The 41-year-old is also an investor in Angel City FC, a National Women's Soccer League team in the USA. Known to be an advocate for women's sports, he spoke about the criticism he faced before making his investment, which has now worked brilliantly in his favor.

Ohanian is often spotted spending quality time with his daughters, Adira and Olympia. He proudly shares those experiences on social media and loves to keep his followers in the loop about their family adventures.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on being a 'proud daddy caddy' for Olympia

Ohanian and Olympia in the Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has previously shared his daughter's passion for golf and how they often practice together. Besides owning a stake in the Angel City women's soccer team, Ohanian is also the co-owner of Los Angeles Golf Club, a team playing in the Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL), a league created by TMRW Sports.

While discussing LAGC’s victory over New York GC on February 25, he spoke about still learning to play golf and being a 'proud daddy caddy' for his daughter Olympia, who has shown a keen interest in the sport.

"Still learning. But proud daddy caddy for Olympia every Sunday," Serena Williams husband replied.

Earlier in an X (formerly Twitter) post shared in January, Ohanian talked about a potential golf career for his daughters as he revealed a setup in their farm for them to practice.

"Farm getting a putting green because the girls and I need to work on our short game, too," he posted.

Ohanian tied the knot with Serena Williams on November 16, 2017, at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. The couple welcomed their first baby, Olympia, in 2017, and Adira in 2023.

