Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian prides himself on being daughter Olympia's dedicated 'daddy caddy' during weekly golf outings

Serena Williams’ husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian cherishes his role as a hands-on father, particularly when it comes to supporting his seven-year-old daughter, Olympia. One of Ohanian's most endearing roles is being Olympia’s "daddy caddy" during their weekend golf sessions, where he carries her clubs and encourages her every step of the way.

Ad

Olympia, the eldest daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, has shown an early interest in sports, much like her legendary mother. While she has dabbled in various activities, golf appears to be one of her favorite pastimes. Ohanian has consistently been a vocal supporter of his daughter’s athletic endeavors, often sharing updates about her progress.

Recently, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate a thrilling comeback victory by his golf franchise team, Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-driven golf league, TGL (Tomorrow’s Golf League). LAGC secured a playoff berth with a narrow 5-4 win over New York Golf Club on February 24. Sharing his excitement, the 41-year-old posted:

Ad

Trending

"So proud of this team. HELL of a comeback. Playoff berth clinched. And the job’s not finished!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amid the celebrations, a user asked him whether he played golf himself. In response, Ohanian humbly admitted that he is still learning but takes immense pride in being Olympia’s caddy on Sundays.

"Still learning. But proud daddy caddy for Olympia every Sunday," he replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

TGL is a cutting-edge indoor golf league designed for prime-time TV. It features six teams of top PGA Tour pros competing in a high-tech simulator at Florida’s SoFi Center. Alexis Ohanian owns Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), which is backed by his wife, Serena Williams, their daughters (Olympia and Adira River), Venus Williams, and investors like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Morgan, and Michelle Wie West.

The team’s roster includes Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala, and Tommy Fleetwood. With their recent win over NYGC, LAGC now holds a 3-1 win-loss record in the league and will face The Bay Golf Club on March 3.

Ad

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opens up about Olympia’s potential golf career

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, took steps to nurture his seven-year-old daughter Olympia’s love for golf. Last month, he shared on X (formerly Twitter) an image of a putting green being built at his property to help Olympia and his family improve their short game.

Ad

"Farm getting a putting green because the girls and I need to work on our short game, too," Ohanian wrote.

Ad

When a fan expressed hope of seeing Olympia in future golf tournaments, Ohanian voiced his confidence in her potential and his commitment to supporting her dreams, writing:

"If she wants it she can be it."

In other news, Alexis Ohanian admired a montage of daughter Olympia showcasing her budding golf talent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas