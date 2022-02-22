Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gets nostalgic, tweets rare pictures of daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently took to Twitter to share a number of pictures of their four-year-old daughter Olympia. Ohanian said he found the photos while working on "a little art project."

"Fell down a rabbithole of searching family photos from the past few years for a little art project I'm working on. Hard to believe how much time has gone by," he tweeted.

The Reddit co-founder posted a total of four pictures of himself with Olympia.

Meanwhile, in an interview with People Magazine, Serena Williams revealed that Ohanian got his daughter into virtual reality gaming. The 23-time Grand Slam champion said she's okay with it "as long as you have that balance."

"Olympia's into gaming ... her dad's got her into VR [virtual reality]," Williams said. "Not sure how I feel about that. It's the founder of Reddit, so that kind of makes sense. Although I think gaming is super important because I played a lot of games growing up. But it's all balance. It's really all about balance. As long as you have that balance, I think it's okay.

"[Olympia's] into board games. Candy Land, obviously, which is classic. And I'm like, 'Yes, I get to play Candy Land.' I loved playing Candy Land growing up, and I still love Candy Land."

Serena Williams yet to announce when she will return to the WTA tour

Serena Williams is yet to play a match since Wimbledon last year

Serena Williams' only notable feat of the 2021 season was reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. After an early exit from the Italian Open, she made the last 16 at Roland Garros before losing to Elena Rybakina.

The American went up against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round of Wimbledon but was forced to retire after suffering a hamstring injury. She is yet to play a match since.

Williams did not compete at the Australian Open this year and, as a result, has dropped down the WTA rankings to a lowly No. 241 in the world.

The 40-year-old is yet to announce when she will return to competitive action but recently insisted that she is prepared for the day when she will eventually retire.

"I am prepared for [the day of my retirement]. I've been prepared for that day for over a decade. If you've seen King Richard, you know that my dad always said, 'You've got to prepare!' So, I've been prepared for that," Williams said. "You know, at the end of the day, I think it's really important to always have a plan and that's kind of what I did. I always had a plan."

