Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives a glimpse into his wife's office filled with portraits of their daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gave a glimpse of his wife's office on Sunday and unsurprisingly there were plenty of pictures of their daughter Olympia Ohanian in the mix.

The former World No. 1 has been a caring mother, taking enough time for Olympia despite her busy schedule. In one of the corners of her office room, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has an adorable portrait of her daughter laughing, a picture of Olympia with her dad Ohanian on the beach, and a Superwoman-themed illustration of Williams with her daughter.

Ohanian took to social media to share a picture of Serena Williams' office room.

"GM. Here's a glimpse into my wife's office," he wrote in his tweet.

Ohanian and Williams have recorded various adorable instances involving Olympia over the years. The five-year-old has remained an integral part of both of their lives.

Apart from pictures of Olympia, Williams has a couple of pictures of their dogs in the office. One of the photos shows her Yorkshire terrier named "Chip" in superman-themed clothing. The dog is already famous for having accompanied the 41-year-old at the 2022 US Open.

Williams has always been vocal about her interest in watching Marvel movies and is a huge fan of the Avengers as she has a replica of the Iron Man gauntlet with the Infinity Stones in her office as well.

Serena Williams congratulate Stefanos Tsitsipas for reaching maiden Australian Open final

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams applauded Stefanos Tsitsipas for making it to the final round of the Grand Slam Down Under for the first time in his career.

Despite the World No. 4 making it to the semifinals of the Australian Open on three occasions before, he could not proceed any further each time. However, the Greek player got it fourth-time lucky as he has now set up a final against Novak Djokovic upon registering a win against Karen Khachanov in the semifinals.

After his win against the Russian on Friday, Tsitsipas took to social media to mark his delight.

"I am because we are," the 24-year-old captioned his Instagram post.

Williams commented on Tsitsipas' post and congratulated him on his win.

Serena Williams' comment on Stefanos Tsitsipas' post

Williams is herself a seven-time Australian Open champion with her final triumph at Melbourne Park coming in 2017.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas should be at the top of his game if he is to have any chance of clinching his first-ever Grand Slam title on Sunday. The Greek player will face one of the best to ever grace the Aussie soil in Novak Djokovic in the final.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes