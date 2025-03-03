Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives shoutout to $140,000,000-worth Kendrick Lamar days after American's controversial Super Bowl performance

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams' husband, has given an insight into his musical tastes, giving a particular shout out to Kendrick Lamar (who's worth $140 million according to Celebrity Net Worth). The Reddit founder is a well-known music fan, when he's not indulging his talent for founding new ventures and investing in sports teams.

Ad

Ohanian was once touted by Forbes as the "Mayor of the Internet", but of late he and wife Serena have been more interested in supporting sports ventures. Ohanian is the principal owner of Angel City FC, while Williams has a minority stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. The two are also part of an investment group in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new TGL venture.

Taking to his X (Formerly Twitter) account, Ohanian advertised Air Buds, a widget app for iPhones that allows users to share their listening activity with friends. Ohanian has seeded the venture, and asked his 570,000 followers to join him there, with Lamar's "Not Like Us" at the top of his playlist:

Ad

Trending

"Follow me on @airbudswidget"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

It's no surprise to find Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" on Ohanian's favorites. He and Serena are good friends with Lamar, and the 18-time Major winner recently made a cameo appearance at Lamar's Super Bowl half-time show, where she crip-walked fleetingly in front of the cameras.

Ad

Much like Kendrick Lamar, Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams are in tune with America's youth

Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Talking about Air Buds on his LinkedIn page earlier this year, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian suggested social media is changing. The new apps, he says, are all driven by young teenagers, and specifically young girls, who are seeking to connect with friends.

Ad

"Every app starts with teen girls, college-age girls. Today the apps that are starting to make traction, are based on connecting with your actual friends. One that I recently seeded is called Airbuds. And it's only about connecting over the music you're listening to. and it's purely like this is the song I'm listening to, I'm streaming now on Spotify. React to it, vibe with it."

Ad

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl appearance, and his music generally, have resonated with young people in the US. Controversial lyrics, centered around his feud with rapper Drake, have dominated the culture in recent months. Ohanian's business career has been characterized by identifying and following trends.

The couple has carried that philosophy into more traditional investments. After Tiger Woods gifted Olympia a set clubs, piquing an interest in golf, they included their daughter as part of the ownership group of the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC). With that, she became the youngest ever owner of a sports team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas