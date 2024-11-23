Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives a shoutout to Kendrick Lamar after rapper's new album 'GNX' drops

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacted to rapper Kendrick Lamar releasing his new album 'GNX'. The 37-year-old launched his first album since 2022 and it comprised of 12 tracks.

Lamar hails from Compton, which is also Serena Williams' birthplace, and the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion showed her support for him amid his feud with fellow rapper drake at this year's ESPY awards, which she hosted.

"If I have learned anything this year, it's that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me , should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar. He will make your hometown not like you," Williams said before doing a crip walk to the 37-year-old's song "Not Like Us"

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion's husband Alexis Ohanian reacted to Kendrick Lamar's new album by giving it a shoutout on his Instagram stories.

Williams' husband has previously also showed his support to Lamar amid the latter's feud with Drake. Earlier this year, the rapper performed "Not Like Us" (which is meant to be a diss track for the Canadian) four times during his concert in Los Angeles, and Ohanian reacted by sharing a video of basketball legend Kobe Bryant saying:

"I am going to beat you. I am going to let you know that I beat you. And I gonna want you to reconsider your professional life choices."

