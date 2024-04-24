Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gushes over the American's new fashion collaboration with Nike

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently gushed over the 23-time Major winner unveiling the latest collection from her fashion apprenticeship program 'Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC)' on Tuesday (April 23).

In 2021, the American legend signed up for a fashion collaboration with Nike, who had sponsored her since 2003. Serena Williams recently posted about a new line of clothes from the fashion line on Instagram, posting a stunning photo of herself in a pink hoodie, pants, sweatshirt and blonde hair as she posed in front of a pink and white playhouse.

"I started SWDC to bring diverse designers to Nike. This is their latest collection from Los Angeles designers. I am obsessed! 💕 @nike @nikewomen #SWDC," Williams wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

A flurry of replies soon followed as Serena Williams' friends and followers congratulated her on the announcement. Alexis Ohanian, for his part, drew attention to the 42-year-old's pink-themed photoshoot.

"The little pink house!" Ohanian wrote in the replies.

Alexis Ohanian's reply to his wife's Instagram post

Williams had collaborated with ten up-and-coming designers at Nike three years ago to create a diverse set of tennis outfits and footwear. Last August, the partnership spawned the 'Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air Max 1' shoes, which sported a vibrant shade of orange on its top and a white sole.

"I’m Serena Williams and I like to be different" - When the American expressed interest in empowering apparel design

The 23-time Major winner's famous catsuit from French Open 2018

Serena Williams previously claimed during the launch of her collaboration with Nike that she liked to express herself through brave fashion choices.

"When I step on the court, I definitely want to stand out," she told Nike in August 2021. "I’m Serena and I like to be different. I just like taking a chance when it comes to design."

When it comes to fashion, perhaps no tennis player has the credentials that the American has. She has both received acclaim and started discourses with her outfits over the years, so much so that new-age tennis players like Ayan Broomfield have praised her influence on the women's game.

"Serena has had an enormous impact on women’s tennis fashion in my opinion, as she broke the glass ceiling with her iconic looks," Ayan Broomfield wrote on her Instagram stories in January. "Whether it be the beads in her hair, her cat suits or her incorporation of street style with denim and leather."

"She has always pushed the boundaries and I think that she has set the tone for the 'tennis dress core'. Personally, I would say that tennis dresses are the most iconic."

