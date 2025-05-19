Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gushes over daughter Olympia's kind gesture congratulating Chelsea women after FA Cup win

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, took pride in daughter Olympia's kind gesture towards Chelsea FC as the team won the FA Cup against Manchester United on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The Ohanian family took off to London to witness the Blues secure a dominant 3-0 win and celebrated with the team to mark the beginning of their newly formed relationship.

Ohanian made a staggering investment of $25,400,000 in the club and currently owns a 10% minority stake. The Reddit co-founder hopes that this investment will help make the club a bigger brand than it already is and promote a more stable growth of women's soccer.

He, along with his wife Serena Williams, shared several moments from their preparations before the match as well as images of them attending the final at Wembley Stadium, on their social media. Olympia also accompanied them, and after the completion of the match, she was seen greeting the players and coaches with an adorable handshake.

Ohanian shared the clip of Olympia that surfaced online and gushed over her sweet gesture.

"😍 That's my girl," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Alexis Ohanian was elated to be able to lend his expertise to a club like Chelsea, which would only take his visions of uplifting women's sports further.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on his new journey with Chelsea FC Women

Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia at the FA Cup Final - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, through his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, made a remarkable investment in Chelsea FC Women, which he believes will help the club become a global brand in women's sports.

He had earlier been associated with his successful venture with the NWSL club, Angel City FC. He will bring his prior experience at the successful club to provide a greater impetus to Chelsea in uplifting women's soccer.

"As Founding Control Owner of Angel City FC, I’ve seen the opportunity to create and grow a worldwide brand within women’s football, and I’m confident Chelsea FC Women is the next global women’s sports brand. I’m so thrilled to build with Aki [Mandhar, CEO] and the team as we grow the club’s footprint and impact," he said.

Ever since their partnership was announced, Ohanian has been seen hyping the club up on his social media as he envisions a long and flourishing collaboration with the team.

