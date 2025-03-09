Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hilariously takes offense to compliment on tennis icon's cooking skills as she teaches daughter Olympia

Serena Williams shared an adorable update on social media, a cooking session alongside her daughter Olympia. While the WTA legend was determined to hone the 7-year-old's culinary skills, her father added a lighthearted touch to the moment by dropping a hilarious response.

Serena Williams has focused on business, launching a beauty brand and running her investment company, Serena Ventures, after her retirement in 2022. However, despite her busy schedule, she often shares special moments with her daughters, Olympia and Adira, including taking Olympia to Super Bowl rehearsals and sharing moments of laughter and growth at home.

Williams shared a glimpse of her hands-on cooking session with her daughter Olympia. In the video, the WTA legend was seen carrying out the process of making gumbo and simultaneously teaching her daughter. She wrote in the caption:

"Bet you didn’t know I love cooking. Here is me teaching @olympiaohanian my gumbo recipe," she wrote.

A fan applauded Williams as a multi-talented woman, along with appreciating the idea of passing the recipe on to the next generation. He wrote:

"What can’t you do?? Keep the recipes alive and pass them down so she’ll always know what good seasoned food taste like!"

However, Ohanian was quick enough to drop a hilarious reaction to this comment.

"@shaushauredemption i feel attacked 😂," he replied.

Alexis Ohanian's comment - Via Instagram

The appreciative comment made the renowned entrepreneur feel contested as he also takes time to bake cakes and enjoy other culinary adventures with Olympia.

Serena Williams cherishes a tasty menu alongside daughter Olympia

Serena Williams with Daughter Olympia at Miami Open - Source: Getty

Serena Williams was recently seen tasting a delicious menu alongside her daughter, Olympia. The 23-time Grand Slam champion visited a high-end restaurant and shared glimpses of her fun evening with the 7-year-old. She also admitted to being unaware of getting her hands on the utensils from the outside in.

On March 7, the WTA star shared some clips on her Instagram stories, giving fans a tour of her outing with Olympia.

Okay, so we're at a tasting and we're going to have lots of fun things to try to decide what to narrow it down to. And most important part of a tasting, [points at champagne] obviously. Yes, please," she said, in one of the clips.

The WTA legend frequently cherishes adorable moments with her family. After almost three years of retirement, she is focused on supporting women in sports, running her ventures, and living a happy life with her husband and two daughters.

