Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hit with "Nordic" reminder about late mother Anke

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently turned nostalgic as a Nordic experience reminded him of his late mother, Anke. In 2005, Ohanian's mother was diagnosed with an untreatable, cancerous brain tumor, Glioblastoma. Her condition worsened as the years passed and she finally breathed her last at the age of 54 in March 2008.

Ad

On Tuesday, April 8, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a brief video. The video, captured during his recent visit to Sweden, featured an assortment of Nordic licorice. According to Ohanian, his late mother Anke used to love it.

"This Nordic licorice reminds me of my mom, she loved the stuff — it’s not for the weak — but I love it too NGL. Tack Sweden! see ya again soon," Ohanian wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohanian, who married the legendary Serena Williams in 2017, has both Armenian and German roots. While his paternal grandparents fled to the US during the Armenian genocide, his mother, Anke, arrived in the country from Germany. Such was Anke's influence on him growing up, that he used to converse in German at home when he was a child.

Last year, Ohanian revisited the day of his mother Anke's passing. The tech entrepreneur and investor also spoke up about how starting his family foundation helped him to get over the loss of his mother.

Ad

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reflected on mother Anke's unfortunate demise in candid 2024 confession

In Picture: Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

On March 16, 2024, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wrote on X about how he used to feel dejected on his mother Anke's death anniversary. However, the 41-year-old suggested that he eventually turned the negative emotions into something positive by establishing the 776 Foundation. Ohanian opined that had his mother Anke still been alive, she would have been proud of his efforts.

Ad

"My mom died 16 years ago today. This used to be the hardest day of the year for me (Ides of March, go figure) and then 3 years ago I started my family foundation — and found a new meaning to this day — one that I know she'd have been proud of," Ohanian wrote.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams' romantic relationship began in 2015, and a couple of years later, they welcomed their first child, daughter Olympia. Nearly six years after their marriage, Williams gave birth to Adira River, the couple's second child.

Williams' stellar tennis-playing career came to a tearful end at the 2022 US Open, with a shocking third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas