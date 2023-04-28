Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has stated that his decision to invest repeatedly in women's sports did not come about just because of his "black wife and black daughter."

Ohanian is the co-founder and lead investor at Angel City FC, a women's soccer club based in Los Angeles that is part of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The American entrepreneur credited his daughter for inspiring him to invest in the club.

However, Ohanian has claimed that he would still have embarked on such a venture even in her absence. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the Reddit co-founder opined that one doesn't need to have a daughter to care about women's sports.

"One thing I don't want people to hear is like, oh this dude has a black wife and black daughter and now he cares about these things. Because I don't think you need to have these things inorder to care. You shouldn't need to have a daughter to care about women's sports," he said.

Ohanian, however, acknowledged that he would have reached the goal a lot slower if it were not for his daughter and wife.

"Probably, a lot slower if at all. So yes, it [Serena Williams and Olympia's presence] absolutely played a huge role in helping build my perspective," the American opined.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian says he wanted to invest in women's sports to give Olympia her due

Serena Williams' husband Ohanian and daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian further stated that his investment in Angel City FC through his daughter Olympia's trust was to fairly hand down his inheritance like any other parent.

"I set aside a few bucks to personally invest via her [Olympia's] trust. It was important, I wanted her not to be just the youngest on the sport which is kind of cool but like any parent, you want to give your children something, a legacy. I also wanted to give her what she was due" Ohanian said.

Ohanian also observed that Olympia deserved the benefaction, given that she played a "part" in conceiving the venture.

"So, this little three-year-old was part of the reason why I finally was like, this needs to happen. So, the least I could do is to give her her due," he stated.

Ohanian invested $100 million in Angel City FC back in July 2020. The ownership group of the club also involves celebrities including Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Garner.

