Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian issues advice to founders on shaping history instead of watching from sidelines

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently urged founders to take charge and create history. The 41-year-old entrepreneur frequently shares motivational advice and insights on achieving success in business and life.

Taking to X recently, Ohanian, a seasoned entrepreneur, delivered a powerful message to founders, urging them to actively shape history rather than passively observe it. He wrote:

"You can either watch history being made or be the one making it. Choose wisely. It's important that we have as many intentional builders as possible in the coming years."

Ohanian emphasized the importance of being an "intentional builder" in the coming years and encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to adopt a proactive mindset.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian & father-in-law Chris discuss the challenges of balancing work and family as an entrepreneur

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently sat down for a heartfelt conversation with his father, Chris, on the latest episode of his Business Dad podcast. The discussion revolved around the challenges of balancing work and family, particularly from the perspective of an entrepreneur.

"When you are working for someone else, you can shut off your brain in a way because you are like 'I am off the clock now I am doing my family thing now.' Whereas as an entrepreneur that switch never really shuts off and so you're always feeling I think some level of maybe not anxiety but some level of the trade-offs," Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian said. (27:40 onwards)

This led him to ask his father about the personal sacrifices he had to make while building his career.

Chris, who worked as both a pharmacy technician and travel agent before starting his own business, shared his experience of navigating the balance between professional and personal life.

"I remember it must have been just before '98 October was earlier 98 I took a work trip with a bunch of other travel agents and we went to Beijing for a week. I came back and you were in Boy Scouts and there was a weekly Thursday night meeting," he reminisced (29:40 onwards).

He added:

"There was that weekly meeting that I attended sort of in the beginning at the end I wasn't really a participant, and I just came off however long that flight was from Beijing, 18 hours connecting through Detroit but I was like you know it's ok, that's a commitment. You might be a little tired but it's no big thing. So you do these things you know and it's satisfying in the end that you're able to follow through in a commitment."

Since co-founding Reddit in 2005, Alexis Ohanian has built a career in venture capital with his firm Seven Seven Six (776) and expanded his portfolio into sports ownership. He co-owns teams like Angel City FC and the TGL's LAGC.

