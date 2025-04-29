Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian issues firm response to troll claiming no one will watch Athlos field events

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, responded to a troll who questioned the future of his all-women's track and field investment, Athlos. The revolutionary project launched by the techie entrepreneur in September 2024 aims to develop the space for women athletes by combining elite competition with a significant prize purse.

The Reddit co-founder announced last year that the track event garnered a whopping 3 million views across all platforms, which surpassed the viewships of very heavyweight games, including some MLB playoffs clashes, too.

“It became a global spectacle. We are confident this is just the beginning of a flood of new interest in women’s track,” said Athlos' chief marketing officer, Kayla Green.

The project's growing trend led to an X user, popular for posting track-and-field updates, to share that the company has also ventured into field events for their upcoming meet, which puts it ahead of the Grand Slam track.

"Athlos just went one up on Grand Slam Track by adding Field events," the user posted.

However, a troll replied on the same post, demeaning the project by falsifying the claims.

"No one watching that shiii," the user wrote.

Ohanian offered a measured rebuttal to this conversation by asking to check back on his comment when Athlos' ratings are in.

"Save this tweet! And check back once the ratings are in for ATHLOS," he replied.

Alexis Ohanian, along with his wife Serena Williams, has paved the way for other investors to see a positive future for business in women's sports with their many endeavors.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams lead by example in the upliftment of women's sports

Serena Williams along with husband Alexis Ohanian- Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have provided impetus to the world of women's sports by making prominent investments in various sporting events.

Alongside Athlos, Ohanian has transformed the lives of many budding athletes by donating a large sum to his alma mater, the University of Virginia's women's basketball program in 2024.

Williams and Ohanian have also invested in the NWSL team, Angel City FC, which rose hugely in value this year, shares of which are also held by their daughters, Adira and Olympia. The tennis star, too, has a venture of her own through which she made an investment in the first Canadian franchise of WNBA called Toronto Tempos alongside Larry Tanenbaum of Kilmer Group. The team is set to start its campaign from the 2026 season.

