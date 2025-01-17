Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian makes his feelings known about UVA women's basketball's big win over Virginia Tech

Serena Williams' husband and University of Virginia (UVA)'s proud alumnus, Alexis Ohanian, enthusiastically celebrated the Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team’s electrifying victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Cavaliers broke a five-year drought in Blacksburg, delivering a performance that earned high praise from Ohanian.

In a thrilling Atlantic Coast Conference showdown on January 16, 2025, the University of Virginia's women's basketball team, the Virginia Cavaliers, clinched a hard-fought 73-65 victory at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.

The game, which saw both teams tied at halftime, was dominated by the Cavaliers in the third quarter, where they outscored the Hokies 27-12, securing their first road win against Virginia Tech since 2020. The victory is particularly significant for the Cavaliers, as it evened their ACC record to 3-3.

Taking to his X account, Ohanian expressed his excitement about his alma mater’s success with a congratulatory message:

"It’s always a good day when we beat the Hokies. Great job, ladies."

Alexis Ohanian made a significant $1 million donation to the Cavaliers women's basketball team in late December 2024. This contribution set a historic record as the largest ever given to the team and the second-largest donation to UVA's women's athletics as a whole.

Serena Williams' husband shares why he decided against purchasing a WNBA team

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian speaks at Sportico's Invest in Sports event in New York (Getty)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian discussed his decision not to invest in a WNBA team, choosing instead to support the foundational growth of women's basketball.

During the 'Best of Both Worlds' podcast, Ohanian shared his frustration with the NCAA’s management of women’s college basketball, even considering buying its rights. He criticized the NCAA for under-investing in women’s sports despite significant revenue and attention driven by female athletes.

Ohanian later took to Instagram to elaborate on his goal of making a more substantial impact on NCAA women’s basketball, stating:

"Women’s college basketball is up next, I’ll tell you that right now. @flaujae asked if I’d considered investing in the WNBA, but my sights are set on NCAA Women’s Basketball. It’s not just talk – look no further than my recent announcement that my first big investment into the space will be with a multi-year commitment to @uvawomenshoops," Ohanian wrote.

In other news, Ohanian revealed why he poured millions into women's sports initiatives, such as Angel City FC in the NWSL, the Los Angeles Golf Club, and launching Athlos, a women's track and field startup.

