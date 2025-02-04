Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian makes interesting revelation about which album 'changed everything' for him

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared a picture of his first Metallica album, revealing its personal significance. The 41-year-old often engages with fans online, sharing his thoughts and experiences.

Ohanian recently shared a picture of Metallica, the 1991 self-titled fifth studio album by the renowned American heavy metal band. The Reddit co-founder who is an avid fan of the band, hinted at its profound impact on him, describing it as a life-changing album without explicitly stating why.

"It doesn’t photograph very well but this album changed everything for me (my first Metallica album, too)," he wrote on X.

Trending

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Beyond his business ventures, Ohanian has often shared his passion for music, particularly his admiration for Kendrick Lamar. When Lamar's "Not Like Us" became the most-awarded rap song in Grammy history, Ohanian acknowledged the achievement by quoting a line from the track instead of mentioning the rapper directly.

Additionally, Serena Williams' husband, has previously praised Metallica, highlighting a powerful example from their documentary that helped him navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drew inspiration from Metallica example of overcoming business struggles

Alexis Ohanian at Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - Image Source: Getty

Speaking to the New York Times in 2018, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, praised Metallica's co-founders James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich for their transparency in the documentary Some Kind of Monster, where they openly discussed their struggles and used a therapist to navigate internal conflicts.

"Yeah. What band — what metal band especially — is going to be so open? “We’re going to shoot this documentary, therapist and all, warts and all, and just give it to the world. It’s actually a really good example of the kind of thing that I wish we had more of in start-ups. James and Lars are essentially the co-founders of Metallica. There’s this co-founder dynamic, and we always see the polished story of it," he said.

He emphasized the value of such openness in startup environments, suggesting that entrepreneurs should embrace third-party coaching, as Metallica did.

"But there’s always strife. There’s always struggle. It’s not always easy. In fact, sometimes it’s actually really tough. Third-party coaching is O.K. Maybe we should just make it required viewing if we do a seed deal: Watch “Some Kind of Monster.” If Metallica can have a therapist, you and your co-founder can have an executive coach," he added.

Ohanian, a tech entrepreneur, has long shared personal anecdotes on social media. He currently leads the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six and, through his entrepreneurial success and dedication, has amassed an impressive net worth of $150 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas