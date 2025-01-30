Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian marvels at $5,000,000-worth Caitlin Clark's one-off trading card

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was impressed by an ultra-rare Caitlin Clark trading card. Ohanian's love for trading cards is no secret to his fans and it is also worth noting that the American is a huge advocate of women's sports.

The $5 million worth-Clark (as per Celerity Net Worth) became a household name following her historic performances in the NCAA basketball championships. She went on to become the number one draft pick of the WNBA and joined the Indiana Fever. Her popularity grew after her record-breaking debut season where she raked up a storm with 769 points and 337 assists.

A trading card marketplace Alt recently shared that the Cailtin Clark En Fuego Gold Vinyl 1/1 card, which is part of a 15-card checklist, is up for auction. The card is graded a perfect PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator) 10 rating. Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared the card on his Instagram story alongside his excitement about the rarity of the card.

"This is a dope Caitlin Clark 1 of 1," Ohanian wrote.

Via Alexis Ohanian's INSTAGRAM.

A 1/1 card is the rarest type of trading card meaning only one exists, as the name suggests.

The Reddit co-founder, as can be seen above, is a huge lover of trading cards and can often be seen showing his collections off or being on the hunt for some rare cards. He recently showed off his ultra-rare baseball trading card of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The 41-year-old boasts the world's largest Serena Williams trading card collection as well.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian explains why he wants their family to possess the American legend's

'greatest collection of all time'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian has over 4500 Serena Williams trading cards and his grand collection is valued at over $2.5 million. During a collaboration with Alt, Ohanian explained how his reason for collecting the 23-time Major champion's cards was to make her legacy easily accessible to their family's future generations.

"The whole plan for this is that like grandkids, great grandkids, they'll have this collection and probably hundred years from now, museums will want to put pieces of this up for the public display. But I don't want our grandkids to ever have to go to museums to see someone else's possession. They should be the ones renting it out. So that's why we got the greatest collection of all time for you [Williams]," Ohanian said.

Ohanian recently reacted to a very rare 2001 SP Authentic Sign of the Tiger Woods Rookie card which seemed to be in pristine condition.

