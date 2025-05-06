Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian mentions one key feature of TGL that has revolutionized golf

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are initial investors at Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL) along with Venus Williams. They own a team named the Los Angeles Golf Club, which features Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.

It’s an initiative by Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, along with two professional golfers, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. It’s a golf league, where six teams, named after six different US cities, go head-to-head against each other in a three-versus-three format in a specially built venue for the league.

Ohanian uploaded a clip on X, emphasizing that golf was an individual sport and highlighted how the league has helped transform its dynamics. He also stressed the excitement the league has generated in just two years, and noted that it would only increase in the years to come.

“These guys, they’ve been playing a solo sport their entire lives. You don’t have a locker room and practice, right, to bond. At the end of the day, it was such a silver lining to show that this product, TGL, really had done something special here. And it was just so, so, so heartening to see how much they cared.

"And these are guys who have made all the money in the world they’ll ever need, have won all kinds of accolades. Yet this new thing that did not exist a year before suddenly became so damn important to them. It will only get better. This is the worst it will ever be, and it still exceeded everyone’s expectations.”

Serena Williams' husband believed that the camaraderie that was formed during the league made it truly special. Some of the top golfers were part of something that had never been done in this sport. This drove them to play the league for the pure passion of the sport, instead of any other materialistic rewards.

Alexis Ohanian’s reaction after his team’s exit from the TGL

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at the Los Angeles Golf Club game in the TGL - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Golf Club lost to the New York Golf Club in the semifinals, which ended their title hopes. NYGC beat LAGC with a score of 6-4. Despite the loss, Alexis Ohanian, the team’s co-owner, was optimistic that the team would come back stronger the next season.

After the defeat, Ohanian shared a clip on X congratulating Steve Cohen's co-owned team and boosting the morale of his team and fans.

"First things first congratulations to Steve and New York Golf Club. Go get them in the championship. All the L.A Golf Club fans, thank you for being such amazing supporters, thanks for believing in our team from the very start," he said.

"But we have so much more to do, a lot of unfinished business. I am just so proud of our guys, so grateful to all of you day 1 fans. And we will be back, bigger, better than ever before next season. So thank you so much LA and we'll get back at it," he further added.

The inaugural season of TGL was in 2024 when Atlanta Drive GC won the championship. They defended their title this year as well by beating the New York Golf Club in the finals. The winning team featured Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, and Billy Horschel.

