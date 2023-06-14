Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently expressed his excitement about acquiring a Los Angeles-based TGL team.

Williams and Ohanian acquired one of the six teams in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's innovative golf league, TGL. The technology-based league is set to revolutionize the sport. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian along with Venus Williams, are now the owners of the Los Angeles Golf Club.

The PGA Tour announced the creation of a cutting-edge league, in collaboration with a team of tech experts. The league is set to commence in January 2024, with matches scheduled to take place every Monday night.

It will have a 15-match regular season, with each match consisting of 18 holes played on a virtual golf course. Following the regular season, the top teams will advance to the playoffs, culminating in a thrilling championship match.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to express his excitement about acquiring the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC). He revealed that the league will follow a team format, which is sure to bring "all the banter", "camaraderie", and "trash talking" that people love in team sports.

The league will feature the best golfers in the world who will compete against each other in a two-hour time slot.

"The prospect of a team format which was going to have all the banter, all the camaraderie, all the trash talking that we love in team sports now applied to golf. A two hour time slot where you’re going to see the very best golfers in the world competing against one another in a really engaging format," Alexis Ohanian said.

According to the tech entrepreneur, the new format is set to be highly appealing, even to those who are not typically fans of golf.

"That is very appealing, even to a non-golf fan. And I just believe so strongly in sports overall as a tremendous growth opportunity for the next few decades and prospect of a really modern team golf format that was going to show the world, “hey you know the sport actually is for you.” Very very exciting," Ohanian added.

"Los Angeles is the perfect home for our TGL team" - Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian along with Serena Williams is the owner of Angel City FC, a Los Angeles-based team that competes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). After buying another team based in the same city, he stated he was excited about the new journey.

According to Businesswire, Ohanian expressed his enthusiasm for the integration of technology in sports. He also shared that his daughter, Olympia, shares his passion for golf.

"Los Angeles is the perfect home for our TGL team. This city embodies the intersection of sports, technology, and entertainment, making it an ideal backdrop for the innovation and excitement we aim to bring to the world of golf and its fans," Alexis Ohanian said.

