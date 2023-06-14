Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian proudly showcases customized USWNT jerseys for whole family

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently unveiled customized jerseys of the United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) for his entire family.

Ohanian has long been a staunch advocate for women's soccer and has made a substantial investment of $100 million in Angel City FC, a burgeoning club that joined the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2022.

The tech entrepreneur's passion for promoting gender equality and empowering women in sports has been the impetus for his involvement with the soccer club.

The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) announced their participation in the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand and is scheduled to take place from July 20th to August 20th, 2023.

On Tuesday, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share a delightful picture showcasing customized jerseys of the US Women's National Team, each with their names emblazoned alongside the number 23. The number represents the total number of Grand Slams won by Serena Williams.

There were three jerseys for Alexis Ohanian and Williams and their daughter, Olympia. Additionally, a charming dark blue onesie was included for their second child.

"SOON. @USWNT ⚽️ LFG," Ohanian tweeted.

"Not just racism & sexism; a legacy of gross business incompetence" - Alexis Ohanian on the underinvestment in women's sports

Alexis Ohanian at the Racing Louisville FC v Angel City FC game

Last month during a conversation with Bloomberg Quicktake, Alexis Ohanian provided insight into the reasons behind the lack of investment in women's sports. He said that the root cause of this issue is the low expectations that people have for women's sports.

Ohanian went on to elaborate that the underinvestment in women's sports over the last few decades cannot be solely attributed to racism and sexism, but also to business incompetence.

"I mean it’s the curse of low expectations," Ohanian said. "When we look back on the legacy of underinvestment in the last, call it 50 years, it will not just be a legacy of sexism and racism, which it is. It'll be a legacy of gross business incompetence."

When questioned about the process of building a brand around women's sports, the 40-year-old recommended cultivating a loyal fan base on a global level.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of consistently raising the bar for brand partnerships.

"You build a rabid, dogged fan base all over the world. You continue to raise the bar on brand partnerships. You continue to demonstrate the value," Ohanian said.

