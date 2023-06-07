Serena Williams is seeing Paris in a new light after visiting the city with her family for the first time since retirement.

On Tuesday, June 6, Serena Williams shared the jolly highlights of her recent Parisian adventure with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia. With the 2023 French Open currently underway, the former player couldn’t help but reminisce about her time as a professional at the Parisian Grand Slam.

“Paris, France. One of my favorite places to visit. Also, one of my favorite stops on tour at the French Open,” she narrated in her latest video.

Williams said that she made “great memories” in the city over the years, having won the French Open singles title thrice - in 2002, 2013 and 2015, and the doubles trophy in 1999 and 2010.

The American, who gave birth to daughter Olympia in 2017, also recalled that she enjoyed some memorable moments with the five-year-old during her recent appearances at the claycourt Major.

“So many great memories – even with Olympia, although she came a lot later,” Serena Williams said.

About her recent trip to Paris with family, the 23-time Grand Slam champion said that her experience was different this time around as she had a lot of leisure time in hand.

“For the first time, I had an opportunity to do things and see things that I could never really do with my daughter because I’m usually at Roland Garros,” she said.

Williams and Olympia were captured relishing Nutella-filled crepes during their time in the French capital.

“I always allow myself one (crepe), even during tournament play, I’m like, ‘Okay, I can have one.’ Of course, I don’t eat it all. Just couple of bites,” the 41-year-old jokingly confessed.

The mother-daughter duo were seen singing Katy Perry’s Roar during their carousel ride. Serena Williams also showed off her baby bump as they danced in front of the Eiffel tower and the Seine.

While Serena Williams enjoyed visiting the European city as a tourist, she was unable to forgo the idea of gracing the courts of Roland Garros as a competitor yet again.

“Even though it was fun, and even though we danced our lives away, I still couldn’t help but reminisce and think of the amazing times I’ve had playing on the clay, the championships I’ve won and how much fun it would be to continue to play and still be out there competing,” she said.

"Transitioning to something else is never easy" – Serena Williams on visiting Paris as a tourist instead of a French Open competitor

Serena Williams at the 2015 French Open

Serena Williams stepped away from tennis after her final Grand Slam campaign at the 2022 US Open. The American’s illustrious career spanned a remarkable 27 years.

Williams, arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, lifted the biggest titles in the sport and became the first and the only person so far to win 23 Grand Slam trophies in the Open Era.

“I tell you what, transitioning to something else is never easy, it’s actually really hard,” she said in her Paris video. “But taking moments to reflect about how much fun you had and how much you enjoyed it, always makes it worth it and makes the memories last even longer.”

The soon-to-be mother of two admitted that she will never forget her touring days, but expressed excitement about her life outside of tennis.

“It’s a time I’ll never forget. But right now, what can I say, times up. But I have so much more living to do and I can’t wait,” the 41-year-old said, concluding her Parisian highlights.

