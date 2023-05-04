Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, who is also the co-founder of Reddit, recently shared his perspective on how he balances his family life with his entrepreneurial pursuits.

Ohanian believes that embracing parenthood has helped him become a more effective CEO for his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six (776).

Three years ago, Ohanian made a conscious decision to resign from Reddit's board, recognizing the need for personal development in his life, particularly for the sake of his wife, Serena Williams, and their daughter, Olympia.

On Wednesday, May 3, Ohanian took to social media to share how he balances his family life along with his businesses. He emphasized the significance of family meal times.

The 40-year old made a promise to Williams and Olympia that he would always be present at the dinner table, no matter how busy his schedule gets. To keep this promise, he and his team work together to ensure that he is always on time for family meals.

"I promised my wife & daughter I'd be home 6pm every night for family dinner and that time is damn near sacred for me. My team knows that and we schedule around it," Ohanian tweeted.

Alexis Ohanian marvels at Serena Williams' pregnancy announcement at the 2023 Met Gala

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their second child together. The 23-time Grand Slam champion made the exciting announcement in a stylish manner at the 2023 Met Gala.

Ohanian took to social media and lauded Williams for doing everything in style - including baby announcements. He shared a story on Instagram where he and Williams posed together, with the tennis star decked out in a black and white gown, for fashion’s biggest night of the year.

"@serenawilliams does everything with style - including baby announcements," he captioned .

Williams and Ohanian have a five-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born in September 2017.

Serena Williams graced the Met Gala with her husband and told journalists that there were "three of us" on the red carpet.

Ohanian made the announcement on his social media as well, joking that he and the former World No. 1 were "back at it" because they loved being parents. He also mentioned that their first daughter, Olympia, was excited to become a big sister as she had been asking for a sibling for some time now.

