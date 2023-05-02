Caroline Wozniacki, Iga Swiatek and celebrity world react to Serena Williams announcing 2nd pregnancy at Met Gala

Caroline Wozniacki, Iga Swiatek, and the celebrity world reacted to the exciting news of Serena Williams' second pregnancy, which she announced on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, shared the news on May 1st and Williams also posted heartwarming photos of herself on Instagram, including one where she cradles her growing baby bump.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Numerous tennis players and other notable figures from the world of entertainment responded to Serena Williams' recent post, offering their congratulations.

Among those who have shared their support is World No. 1, Iga Swiatek and Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, who commented with several heart emojis under the post.

"Congratulations! 😍" Swiatek commented.

Screen grab of players' reactions to Serena Williams' post

Both the Australian Open and Olympics pages have extended their congratulations, and Michael B. Jordan also chimed in with a congratulatory comment on the post.

"AAAAYYYEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!" Jordan commented.

Screen grab of other reactions to Williams' announcement

Serena Williams faced several comlications while giving birth to Olympia Ohanian

Serena Williams with Olympia at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Serena Williams was approximately eight weeks pregnant with her daughter, Olympia Ohanian, during the 2017 Australian Open.

The former World No. 1 shared her personal journey of pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood in an essay for ELLE titled, "How Serena Williams Saved Her Own Life." She bravely discussed the challenges she faced during her pregnancy and the arduous process of giving birth.

The essay brought attention to the significant disparities in maternal mortality rates among black women, who are three times more likely to experience maternal mortality following childbirth compared to white women.

Williams revealed the challenges she faced during pregnancy and the difficulties of giving birth, including the neglectful treatment she received from medical professionals that nearly resulted in her losing her life

"I spoke to the nurse. I told her: 'I need to have a CAT scan of my lungs bilaterally, and then I need to be on my heparin drip.' She said, 'I think all this medicine is making you talk crazy.' I said, 'No, I’m telling you what I need: I need the scan immediately,' " she wrote.

She emphasized the importance of being heard and appropriately treated in such situations.

“Being heard and appropriately treated was the difference between life or death for me,” Williams said.

