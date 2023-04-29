Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian believes that embracing parenthood played a critical role in helping him become a better CEO for his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six.

Ohanian's tenure at Reddit did not end well, with the American entrepreneur resigning from the company's board three years back. It was a conscious decision from Ohanian's side to resign in an effort to make some much-needed development in his life for the sake of his wife Serena Williams and daughter Olympia.

Ohanian has now again credited his dear daughter for bringing about a positive change to his business side. Taking to social media recently, the American stated that Olympia cast light on his path to becoming a better CEO.

"Becoming a papa made me gave me a path to become a better CEO. Not every dad chooses to walk it, but the one's who do are much more effective professionally," his tweet read.

Alexis Ohanian further observed that fatherhood taught him the importance of "empathy" in business.

"Being a dad has taught me the importance of empathy in busines," Ohanian wrote. "Kids have unique perspectives and needs, and as a parent, you have to adjust to meet them. This mindset translates directly to understanding your customers and employees."

The American also derived similarities between parenthood and business in regards to adaptability.

"Parenthood and business both require the ability to adapt to changing situations. Learn to pivot quickly and make decisions under pressure, as it's a vital skill in managing a successful venture," he added.

Through a series of other tweets, Ohanian also emphasized how a proper growth mindset, relationship dynamics, education, self-care, setting realistic expectations and embracing the lessons of life - everything he learned from parenthood - has shaped him to become a better person.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opens up about Olympia's role in him investing on women's sports

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently stated that Olympia played a significant role in helping him build a better perspective on women's sports and that it eventually paved the way for him to invest in its betterment.

"Yes, it [Olympia's presence] absolutely played a huge role in helping build my perspective," Ohanian told Bloomberg.

"This little three-year-old [Olympia] was part of the reason why I finally was like, this needs to happen. So, the least I could do is to give her her due," he added.

Alexis Ohanian owns shares in Angel City FC, a women's soccer club based in Los Angeles that is part of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

