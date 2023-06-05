Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, treated his wife and daughter Olympia to a special night of art and culture at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy.

The couple and their daughter Olympia enjoyed an after-hours private tour of some of the most famous works of art in the world, such as those by Michaelangelo, Da Vinci, Botticelli, and Caravaggio.

The Uffizi Gallery is one of the oldest and most renowned art museums in Europe, housing a vast collection of paintings and sculptures from the Renaissance period and beyond.

It is usually crowded with thousands of visitors every day, but Ohanian managed to book rare and exclusive access to the gallery after it closed to the public. He said he wanted to fulfill his wife’s wish to see some art and thanked the gallery for allowing him to do so.

The Reddit co-founder shared his experience on Twitter on June 5, 2023, with a photo of his daughter Olympia posing in front of a painting.

“She said she wanted to see some art, so…(Grazie, Uffizi, for letting me book an after-hours private tour of some amazing works… Michaelangelo… Da Vinci… Botticelli… Caravaggio we all left inspired. Last time I visited was 20 years ago as a broke college student among 1,000s of visitors—this was a surreal night)”, Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals daughter Olympia's assessment of his parenting role

Alexis Ohanian, the husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, recently asked his five-year-old daughter Olympia to assess him on "some important dad criteria." The results were impressive, with Olympia giving Ohanian a 90% score overall.

In a tweet, Ohanian shared a picture of the performance review, which Olympia had filled out. The review included seven categories: pancake making, giving hugs, loving Olympia, protecting Olympia, teaching Olympia, dancing, and singing. Ohanian received perfect scores in all but the singing and dancing categories.

"I asked Jr for a performance review on some important Dad Criteria," Ohanian tweeted. "Proof that I'm far from a perfect Papa. Always room for improvement!"

Ohanian and Williams are one of the most celebrated couples in the world of sports and entertainment. They tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Olympia in the same year. The couple have often given fans a glimpse of their family life on social media, showing their love and support for each other and their daughter.

