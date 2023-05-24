Serena Williams has shared the heart-warming moment when she and her husband Alexis Ohanian revealed her second pregnancy to daughter Olympia.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child together, almost six years after welcoming daughter Olympia in 2017. The couple shared the exciting news to the world in the most fashionable way, as Williams debuted her baby bump at this year’s MET Gala on May 1.

Serena Williams had since revealed that her five-year-old daughter Olympia was given a heads-up about the adorable addition just a day prior to the couple’s MET Gala appearance -- due to her inability to keep secrets. The tennis legend has now shared the heart-warming video of how Olympia reacted to their surprise revelation.

In the video, the 23-time Grand Slam champion initially admitted that she was labeled as ‘fat’ by her daughter, who had no idea that she was pregnant.

“She did call me fat and she got really stressed out. She’s like, ‘Mommy. You’re fat.’ I try not to take it personal because I’m like super into fitness, but am I?” Williams said.

Williams and Alexis Ohanian were later seen revealing to Olympia the reason for her chubbier look.

“We went to the doctor. It turns out, I am not getting fat, but I have a baby in my belly. You’re gonna be a big sister,” Serena Williams said.

The five-year-old, who Williams previously said -- was praying to become a big sister, was expectedly ecstatic about the news.

“Are you kidding me?” she said in disbelief.

“Oh my God! I am so excited. Yaaaaaa!” Olympia screeched with happiness. “I am so excited! What is happening? I cannot believe that.”

Alexis Ohanian reminded her that she will need to do a “lot of work” to prepare herself for the role of being the “big sister.”

“You’ve got lot of work to do. You’ve got to do a lot of work getting ready to be a big sister,” he said as Olympia jumped with joy.

"We had a blast" – Serena Williams on revealing her pregnancy at the MET Gala

Serena Williams recently at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian were a sight to behold as the walked down the MET Gala red carpet. The couple were dressed in stunning Gucci outfits, and Williams stated that her ensemble held great significance due to the pregnancy announcement.

“This is the look that I’m gonna show my daughter or my son when they’re born. One day, they’ll look back and they’ll see, this is how mommy expressed herself and told everyone that she was pregnant with you,” she remarked.

“And you want this moment to be totally iconic. And totally fresh, but yet, really special. I think it went well,” she added.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion concluded that the day went as well as she had hoped it would, and noted that the couple had a “blast.”

“We walked the red carpet. We made the announcement. And most of all, we had a blast. And now, it’s time to party,” she said.

