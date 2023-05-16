Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian is gushing over the tennis legend after attending their daughter Olympia’s second ballet recital.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been together since 2015. The couple welcomed their first child - daughter Olympia - in September 2017 before getting married in November of the same year.

The couple have always proudly showcased their daughter’s talents on social media. Olympia, now five years old, has taken an interest in ballet and recently participated in her second ballet recital.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian was ecstatic about the event and stated that the couple reserved the front row seats to witness their daughter’s performance.

"You better believe Mama stayed awake for every minute of Jr's second recital. We made sure to be front row," Alexis Ohanian wrote in a post on Instagram.

The Reddit co-founder further gushed over Serena Williams, admitting that he cannot imagine a life without her and said that she "makes it all possible".

"This woman makes it all possible and I can't imagine life without her. Celebrate all the mamas in your life every day! " he said.

Williams drew curtains on her 27-year-long illustrious tennis career at the 2022 US Open. She has since taken on the responsibility of being a successful businesswoman.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has also decided to prioritize motherhood after spending years juggling family time and tennis career.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian set to welcome second child

Williams with husband Ohanian and daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Seven months after retiring from playing professional tennis, Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Williams made the special announcement after her 2023 MET Gala appearance. She shared a lovely couple portrait of her and Ohanian from the fashion event, stating that the ‘three’ were grateful to receive an invitation to attend the MET Gala.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Serena Williams wrote, in an Instagram post.

The 41-year-old followed it by sharing adorable pictures of her cradling her baby bump.

Alexis Ohanian also shared his excitement about the upcoming addition to the family and revealed that the soon-to-be "best Big Sister" Olympia had been asking and praying for a sibling for a while.

"Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister - she's been asking & praying for this for a minute," Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

In a recent TikTok video, Williams joked that she will be naming their baby after a Disney character and confessed that the couple are unaware of the baby's gender.

“I don't know the gender, I don't know if we're having a girl or a boy," Williams said. "So, I'm thinking about some names and I was like maybe I should do something with my favorite Disney characters because I love Disney and as you know, I'm like their biggest fan," Williams said.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes