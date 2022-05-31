Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian posts picture of daughter Olympia after first ballet recital

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to social media to post a picture of their daughter, Olympia, after her first ballet recital. Posting the photo on Instagram, Ohanian said he was proud of his daughter in the caption.

"First ballet recital for Olympia Ohanian in the books proud of you, Junior! (The ring pop was not part of the performance)," Ohanian said in the caption.

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have both been very active on social media, often posting pictures of their daughter Olympia. Not long back. Ohanian posted a picture of the 4-year-old playing mini-golf with the caption reading:

"I made the mistake of thinking my 4 year old would take mini-golf seriously (this footwear??), but it was still a great daddy-daughter date."

What has Serena Williams been up to lately on and off the court?

Williams recently announced her partnership with Just Egg

Williams recently announced her partnership with the company Just Egg. The 40-year-old posted a video on Instagram promoting the product and its benefits as a healthy and sustainable option.

"I pay a lot of attention to what goes in my body. That’s why I’m excited to partner with JUST Egg. They make healthy, sustainable options accessible to all. JUST Egg is making a real difference, and these eggs are tasty," Williams said.

As far as tennis is concerned, Serena Williams has returned to training as she looks to make a return to the WTA tour. The American last played on the tour at Wimbledon last year. She was forced to retire from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to injury.

She won 12 out of 17 matches last season with her semifinal run at the Australian Open (losing to Naomi Osaka) being her most notable result. The 40-year-old also reached the semifinals of the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne and the last 16 of the French Open.

Serena Williams has plummeted to 276th in the WTA rankings owing to her prolonged inactivity from the tour. The American previously hinted that she could make her return during Wimbledon.

Williams remains one Slam behind Margaret Court's tally of 24 Grand Slam titles. Given the American's age, her injury and lack of match play for almost a year, it will be a Herculean task for Williams to make a comeback and clinch her 24th Slam title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far