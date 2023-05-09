Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently named the American's 23rd Grand Slam victory as the best sporting event he has ever attended.

Serena Williams won the final Grand Slam title of her career at the 2017 Australian Open, defeating her "toughest opponent" — her big sister Venus Williams. The 6-4, 6-4 victory propelled her ahead of 22-time Major winner Steffi Graf, and gave Williams the record for the most Grand Slams won by anyone, male or female, during the Open era.

Entrepreneur Joe Pompliano recently asked Twitter users what the best sporting event they had ever attended was. Alexis Ohanian responded with a gif of the Williams Sisters holding their 2017 Australian Open trophies, revealing his pick.

How did Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian meet?

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian pictured with their daughter Olympia

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met in September 2015 when she was competing at the Italian Open, and have been in a relationship since. The couple tied the knot on November 16, 2017, in New Orleans and welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Jr., the same year.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022 and spoke about her first encounter with Ohanian. Williams recalled that she and her friends were at an Italian restaurant when she first met Ohanian, jokingly adding that they made an effort to get rid of him because they thought he was annoying.

"So we were at this restaurant, and I was in Italy and this guy shows up, and the whole place is empty. This guy, like, really tall, he comes with his computer and he, like, plops down right next to us. He opens his computer and starts typing, and I’m just like, 'Why?' I was so angry... I was like, 'Why is this guy here?' And so we tried to get rid of him," Serena Williams said.

"You know, my friend was like, 'Listen, there’s a rat over there.' He’s an Aussie, he was like, ‘Oh my God! There’s a rat! [in Australian accent]' and I’m like, ‘Ya there’s a rat!’ and Alexis looks and doesn’t flinch, and I’m like, ‘You’re not afraid of rats?’ And he’s like, ‘Umm no I’m from Brooklyn,' I guess he always knew I was full of stuff. And so then, that’s how we met. I was trying to get rid of him," she added.

The couple recently announced at the 2023 Met Gala that they are expecting their second child.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes