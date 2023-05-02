Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child together, and the tennis superstar announced her second pregnancy in style at the Met Gala.

Ohanian took to social media and lauded Williams for doing everything in style - including baby announcements.

The co-founder of Reddit shared a story on Instagram where he and Williams posed together, with the tennis star decked out in a black and white gown, for fashion’s biggest night of the year.

Ohanian captioned the story by lauding his wife's style.

"@serenawilliams does everything with style - including baby announcements," he captioned.

Alexis Ohanian Instagram story on Serena Williams' pregnancy

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have a five-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born in September 2017.

Ohanian made the announcement on his social media as well, joking that he and the American were "back at it" because they loved being parents. He further added that their first daughter, Olympia, would be the "best big sister" as she has been asking for a sibling for a while now.

"Three of us on the red carpet" - How Serena Williams broke the news of pregnancy at Met Gala

A file photo of Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter.

Serena Williams broke the news of her pregnancy in a unique way at the Met Gala in New York.

She graced the event with husband Alexis Ohanian and told journalists that there were "three of us" on the red carpet.

Williams announced last year that she was “evolving away from tennis”, writing in a Vogue magazine article that she wanted to grow her family after welcoming daughter Olympia in 2017.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala,” Williams had said in a TikTok post.

Williams attends the Met Gala frequently and is a long-time friend of Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair. The annual event is organized to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and this year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," in honor of the late Chanel designer.

Williams' announcement meant her return to competitive tennis appears extremely unlikely.

Apart from Williams, fellow tennis greats Roger Federer and Andy Roddick were also present on the occasion. While Federer was dressed in a black tuxedo and dark tortoiseshell sunglasses, former US Open champion Roddick was dressed in a similar black dinner suit but paired with formal slippers.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes