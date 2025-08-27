  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian moved by her emotional message for Venus Williams after US Open exit, latter's fiancé Andrea Preti also react

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian moved by her emotional message for Venus Williams after US Open exit, latter's fiancé Andrea Preti also react

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 27, 2025 04:24 GMT
Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian and Venus Williams and her fianc&eacute;, Andrea Preti - Source: Getty
Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian and Venus Williams and her fiancé, Andrea Preti - Source: Getty

Serena Williams penned a heartwarming note for her older sister, Venus Williams, after the latter's heartbreaking upset at the US Open. This message garnered sweet reactions from the former's husband, Alexis Ohanian, and from Venus' fiancé, Andrea Preti.

Ad

Venus opened her US Open campaign on August 25 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she locked horns with Karolina Muchova. The latter displayed her dominant skills, registering a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 win over the American and progressing to the second round of the tournament. Along with the singles, Williams also competed in the mixed doubles tournament of the event, where she was paired with Reilly Opelka; however, they faced an early exit in the first round itself.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shortly after the American's heartbreaking upset at the US Open singles tournament, her sister, Serena, penned an emotional note on social media. She shared a bunch of pictures, showcasing Venus' time at the US Open court, and added a heartwarming note, exuding pride in her sister that read:

"Strength, courage, determination, class, perseverance, inspiration… there’s not enough words to describe how proud I am of you @VenusWilliams P.S. I hope to be like you."
Ad
Ad

This post captured the attention of Ohanian, who wrote a sweet message in the comment section that read:

"👏👏👏 inspired!!!"

Following him, Venus Williams' fiancé, Andrea Preti, also dropped a sweet reaction in the comment section that read:

"❤️❤️🥺🤍🤍 sis' so sweet."
Alexis Ohanian and Andrea Preti&#039;s comment on Instagram
Alexis Ohanian and Andrea Preti's comment on Instagram

Venus Williams will also be participating in the women's doubles with Leylah Fernandez at the 2025 US Open. Their first match is going to be against the sixth-seeded duo of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez on 28th August.

Ad

Venus Williams opened up about the fascination surrounding her and Serena Williams' relationship

A few days ahead of the US Open, Venus Williams sat for a conversation with Marie Claire, where she discussed multiple ongoing events in her life, including her dynamic with her sister, Serena Williams. She opened up about how people called their relationship fake, as they have competed against each other multiple times during the course of their careers.

Ad

Revealing her bond with her sister and talking about how she feels about the claims made about their relationship, she said:

"There’s been kind of a fascination about Serena and I, right? Because we played [against] each other so many times and people were like: ‘How do they, like, get along? Do they really like each other? They’re just faking it,” Venus Williams said, laughing.
Ad

She added:

“So we’re really excited to actually share more of ourselves. I don’t think a lot of people know that much about us when it really comes down to it, especially our dynamic together."

Serena Williams once gushed over Venus Williams after she graced the cover of Glamour Magazine as the 'Woman of the Year' in October last year.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications