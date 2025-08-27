Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian moved by her emotional message for Venus Williams after US Open exit, latter's fiancé Andrea Preti also react

Serena Williams penned a heartwarming note for her older sister, Venus Williams, after the latter's heartbreaking upset at the US Open. This message garnered sweet reactions from the former's husband, Alexis Ohanian, and from Venus' fiancé, Andrea Preti.Venus opened her US Open campaign on August 25 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she locked horns with Karolina Muchova. The latter displayed her dominant skills, registering a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 win over the American and progressing to the second round of the tournament. Along with the singles, Williams also competed in the mixed doubles tournament of the event, where she was paired with Reilly Opelka; however, they faced an early exit in the first round itself.Shortly after the American's heartbreaking upset at the US Open singles tournament, her sister, Serena, penned an emotional note on social media. She shared a bunch of pictures, showcasing Venus' time at the US Open court, and added a heartwarming note, exuding pride in her sister that read:&quot;Strength, courage, determination, class, perseverance, inspiration… there’s not enough words to describe how proud I am of you @VenusWilliams P.S. I hope to be like you.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post captured the attention of Ohanian, who wrote a sweet message in the comment section that read:&quot;👏👏👏 inspired!!!&quot;Following him, Venus Williams' fiancé, Andrea Preti, also dropped a sweet reaction in the comment section that read:&quot;❤️❤️🥺🤍🤍 sis' so sweet.&quot;Alexis Ohanian and Andrea Preti's comment on InstagramVenus Williams will also be participating in the women's doubles with Leylah Fernandez at the 2025 US Open. Their first match is going to be against the sixth-seeded duo of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez on 28th August.Venus Williams opened up about the fascination surrounding her and Serena Williams' relationship A few days ahead of the US Open, Venus Williams sat for a conversation with Marie Claire, where she discussed multiple ongoing events in her life, including her dynamic with her sister, Serena Williams. She opened up about how people called their relationship fake, as they have competed against each other multiple times during the course of their careers.Revealing her bond with her sister and talking about how she feels about the claims made about their relationship, she said:&quot;There’s been kind of a fascination about Serena and I, right? Because we played [against] each other so many times and people were like: ‘How do they, like, get along? Do they really like each other? They’re just faking it,” Venus Williams said, laughing. She added:“So we’re really excited to actually share more of ourselves. I don’t think a lot of people know that much about us when it really comes down to it, especially our dynamic together.&quot; Serena Williams once gushed over Venus Williams after she graced the cover of Glamour Magazine as the 'Woman of the Year' in October last year.