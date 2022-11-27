Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian pays tribute to NFL icon Sean Taylor on his 15th death anniversary

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and Serena Williams's husband, took to social media to remember the late NFL icon Sean Taylor on the 15th anniversary of his death.

The former Washington Commanders player was shot by intruders at his Miami-area home and died the next day on November 27 in 2007. His death caused a national outpouring of support and sympathy.

Ohanian revealed that he brought the banner of Taylor, made by his late father, to a recent match.

"My dad made and brought this banner for years after his [Taylor] passing. #RIP21 wish I had a better photo of it -- we had to sneak it in a few times because of blanket sign bans, too..," revealed Ohanian.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian Washington Commanders @Commanders



"We were honored to welcome the Taylor's to practice today. Forever a part of the family" My dad made and brought this banner for years after his passing. #RIP21 wish I had a better photo of it -- we had to sneak it in a few times because of blanket signs bans, too...

"My family and I are passionate about giving back to the Compton community because it has given us so much growing up" – Serena Williams

Serena Williams thanks the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams recently announced that she would be collaborating with DoorDash, an online food delivery platform. The company will donate up to $50,000 to The Yetunde Price Resource Center, which was created in memory of Williams' older sister and also promotes individual and community healing programs.

Serena Williams, who was brought up in the Compton area of California, revealed that she likes to give back to the community, which is important to her and her family.

"My family and I are passionate about giving back to the Compton community because it has given us so much growing up. It’s important that we take care of each other and give back to our communities when we can. Giving back is very personal to me," said the American.

The 23-time Major champion pointed out why she created the Yetunde center in Compton.

"I created the center with my family in honor of my late sister, who was always incredibly generous to me and the rest of our sisters. I am delighted to partner with DoorDash to honor that spirit of generosity and continue to serve families in our resource center."

"At YPRC, we are able to offer resources such as individual and group counseling that help people navigate their daily lives. I encourage people to remove the stigma of asking for help and seek resources to deal with the things that life means," she added.

